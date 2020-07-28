Debut Novel by Neal Owens Named Finalist for The 2020 International Book Awards

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Author, Neal Owens, debut novel titled Mirrors of Life, is honored as an Award-Winning Finalist for the 2020 International Book Awards in the Fiction: Cross-Genre category.

This novel vividly explores contemporary experiences of black people in America through the emotional tale of a mother and her children.

Yvonne is a single mother who guides her children to leap over the systematic roadblocks that confine many to juvenile delinquency and follow education as the key to escaping poverty. This riveting tale of faith and perseverance leads to intrigue when her ambitious and spiritually inclined son, Derrick, becomes a venture capitalist and attempts to build a civic-minded conglomerate that undercuts the retail and gas prices in America.

Surrounded by fierce opposition that includes people of his race, can Derrick prevail against the business powers? And if so, how?

This thought-provoking novel uses compelling characters to bring to life a unique and intriguing urban fiction that addresses many societal issues in a heart-felt and engaging way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Neal Owens was born and raised in Washington, DC. He currently resides in Alexandria, Virginia, and High Point, North Carolina.

After 33 years of management service for at-risk youth, Mr. Owens resigned as Director of Operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington—and decided to pursue his childhood passion for writing short stories and novels. Gifted with the art of storytelling, Mr. Owens took an online novel course and joined online writing communities to hone his skills and learn the technical aspects of creative writing.

Five years later, Mr. Owens self-published his debut novel, Mirrors of Life. As a new and unknown author, the challenges to earn a living have increased by Covid-19, as many of the scheduled Book Fairs and Festivals were canceled because of the pandemic. But in the hope of finding a platform to show his talent as a storyteller, the novel won the Silver Book Award from Literary Titan, an organization of professional editors, writers, and professors.

The 2020 International Book Awards has announced that it is honoring Mirrors of Life as an Award-Winning Finalist.

