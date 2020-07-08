DeCaro Auctions International to Auction Elegant Las Vegas Estate...

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1st, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a luxury two-story estate without reserve. Located at 22 Promontory Ridge Drive in the prestigious and gated community of The Ridges and rated by Forbes as one of the 3 top communities in the country, this luxury estate will be sold at Absolute Auction to the highest bidder, Without Reserve. Set on the 9th hole of the Red Rock Mountain Golf Course, the approximately 14,070 square-foot luxury estate includes four bedrooms and ten baths.

The estate captures the perfect balance between sophistication, luxury and entertainment. Exquisite stone and rich woods interlaced throughout, create a cozy and inviting ambiance in this indoor/outdoor masterpiece with breathtaking mountain and golf views. This resort-like estate is complete with an indoor basketball court, golf simulator, state of the art home theater, and a wine cellar that will accommodate wines of the finest collections. Other exceptional outdoor spaces include the kitchen with a woodfire pizza oven, two putting greens, shuffleboard, and an amazing saltwater pool and firepit.

In addition to this Absolute Auction opportunity, the future homeowner will take advantage of living and working from such a luxurious space. An important bonus, Nevada's tax advantages include no personal or corporate income tax, inventory tax, or franchise tax. "This is an opportunity of a lifetime and one not to be missed," says Diana DeCaro, Executive Vice President at DeCaro Auctions International. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers.

