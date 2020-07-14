DeCaro Auctions International To Auction Elegant Singer Island Home

SINGER ISLAND, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An oceanfront condominium on Singer Island, Florida is heading to live auction. The 3000 SF residence overlooking the Intracoastal and the Atlantic Ocean is located at One Singer, a boutique mid-rise of only 15 luxury units.

The private, no-reserve auction is scheduled for July 25th at 3:00 pm. The audience will control the bidding and the property will be sold on-site, to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

The high bidder will win the right to indulge in posh art deco-inspired amenities, which include a proper library, glamorous movie theatre, wine cellar, billiards room, gym, waterfront pool, salt-water spa, sauna, and opulent entertaining areas including an outdoor lounge with a water feature and fireplace.

Located on the 3rd floor, the subject of this auction offers a sprawling floorplan of 3 bedrooms, an open kitchen, and a formal living room with evening views of the moonlit Intracoastal and a city skyline. Witness sunrises and sunsets from multiple balconies throughout.

Knows as the "gateway to the Caribbean," the technical peninsula of Singer Island is home to marinas, parks, shops, restaurants, hiking and bicycling trails, and iconic brands such as The Ritz-Carlton. Celebrities and professional golfers are drawn to the low-key beach vibes and nearly five miles of spectacular shoreline.

Asked why the residence is selling at auction, DeCaro Auctions International representative Brent Robertson replied, "It's a spectacular home that shouldn't languish on the summer market. The seller can move on and the new owner can start enjoying this lavish lifestyle immediately."

President and Founder Daniel DeCaro has been conducting luxury real estate auctions for more than 40 years. Allowing for pre-qualified remote bidding, his in-person events are known for full transparency and quick sales. Vice President Diana DeCaro stated, "Our luxury real estate auction opportunities have turned decades of dreams into incredible realities. On July 25th, that reality could be yours."

CONTACT: 800-332-3767

SOURCE DeCaro Auctions International