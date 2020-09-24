DECCO announces the acquisition of IngeAgro, SA and its FullCover Ultra-Low Volume Electrostatic Application Technology expanding DECCO's postharvest business footprint into new crop markets

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DECCO Post-Harvest (a UPL company) is excited to announce the acquisition of IngeAgro, SA (Chile) and its FullCover Ultra-Low Volume Electrostatic Application Technology. FullCover electrostatic technology is already widely used throughout Latin America in blueberry, table grape and avocado packinghouses where it allows for "dry application" of fruit protection products for high value crops that cannot receive water-based postharvest treatment.

FullCover® Packing House application of “dry application” DECCO protection products for blueberries and other water sensitive crops.

Tomas Yakasovic, who founded IngeAgro in 2013, will continue as the general manager directing further innovation of FullCover and other leading-edge application technologies. In addition to FullCover, Yakasovic developed YT Wine, a precision SO2 dosing system for grapes and wine that is also part of the IngeAgro portfolio.

Augusto Mengelle, general manager of Latin America at DECCO noted "the acquisition of IngeAgro will enable us to bring FullCover 'dry application' technology plus our full product line to many other high value markets which cannot receive any aqueous postharvest treatments. In addition, FullCover technology has already been adopted for use as a backpack electrostatic application of sanitization products in cold storage rooms and for field sprays."

DECCO and IngeAgro are already developing the next generation of electrostatic application technology for use on traditional packing lines for citrus, apples, pears, stone fruit, pineapples, bananas, melons and many others. The acquisition of IngeAgro is a great opportunity for DECCO's parent company, UPL to expand its postharvest footprint and further develop the OpenAg concept of border-free innovation.

FullCover Video Link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNahxaB_T_b4JpxePZDVdeQ

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion. As one of the top 5 agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations. With a presence in more than 130 countries and more than 10,000 colleagues globally, we reach more than 90% of the world's food basket. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, please visit www.upl-ltd.com

Media Contact

Robert Lynn Oakes

Global Marketing and Development Director

[email protected]

1-267-454-4747

SOURCE DECCO UPL

Related Links

http://deccous.com

