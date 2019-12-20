December 23 & 24, Buy $50 in Applebee's Gift Cards and Get 2 x $10 ($20) in Bonus Cards* Only at Participating Kentucky Applebee's Restaurants

What are your waiting for? Don't fight the mall crowds and come hang with us at Applebee's while you take care of your last-minute gifts and sip on a Merry DOLLARITA.

Offer valid ONLY on 12/23/19 & 12/24/19. Bonus Cards expire 3/1/20. May not be redeemed on day of issuance. Restrictions apply to Gift Cards and Bonus Cards. See cards for details. Participation and availability may vary by location. While quantities last. In-store only. Valid at participating RMH Franchise locations only*.

Guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy alcohol responsibly. Void where prohibited.

*Participating RMH Franchise locations in: Crestview Hills, Danville, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown, Highland Heights, Lexington, Maysville, Mt. Sterling, Nicholasville, Winchester.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

