Decernis Hosts User Meeting at GMA Science Forum

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decernis LLC (http://www.decernis.com), the leading provider of technology and content solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management will host a second Decernis User Meeting and Customer Dinner this year on March 25, 2019 in conjunction with their presence at and sponsorship of the GMA Science Forum in Washington, DC.

The GMA Science Forum allows scientists and decision makers within the food, beverage and consumer products safety industry to examine the most newsworthy regulatory and legislative issues affecting manufacturers across the globe. The event provides insight into views and actions to be taken in order to ensure policies, laws and regulations are based on sound, up-to-date science, and achieve compliance with the ever changing regulatory environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage scientific, manufacturing and regulatory experts from the industry and government.

Decernis will be one of the event sponsors and host an invite-only Meeting and Dinner. The event will provide attendees news on upcoming Decernis tool upgrades and service expansion, user interaction and feedback, and an opportunity to meet Decernis experts, users and industry-peers. Topics for discussion will include issues around product and ingredient safety, quality and safety, regulatory compliance, and international trade.

"Digitalization, changing demographics and fast-emerging regulations are transforming the Consumer Product Goods Industry," said Dr. Ruud Overbeek, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Decernis. "Our gathering of Decernis customers around the GMA Science Forum will provide both the necessary education and interaction for those stakeholders desiring fast, value-added innovation, product development and market expansion. Those interested in joining, should feel free to contact us."

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. Our horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and experts in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support our clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

Decernis contacts:



Americas Contact: Susanne Kuehne Senior Manager, Business Development Decernis LLC Phone +1 240.428.1800 skuehne@decernis.com www.decernis.com EU/APAC Contact: Christina Zimmermann Decernis GmbH Germany Tel. +49 (6483) 915303 czimmermann@decernis.com www.decernis.com

