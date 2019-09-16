Deceuninck North America to mark 50th year at GlassBuild with new high-performance window and door systems and its vision for the future

MONROE, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deceuninck North America will mark its 50th year at North America's premier glass and fenestration trade show this week with a colorful array of new window and door systems and components designed for residential and commercial uses. The largest annual gathering for the glass, window and door industries, GlassBuild America will welcome nearly 10,000 attendees and 450 exhibitors to Atlanta, Sept. 17-19, 2019.

Now in its 50th year, Deceuninck North America will showcase a colorful array of window and door systems designed for residential and commercial uses at GlassBuild America, the premier glass and fenestration trade show. Shown is the 164 Series Hurricane Impact Resistant Window System engineered to meet coastal building code requirements up to and including the specifications of ASTM E 1886/1996, Wind Zone 3, with an AAMA rating of up to DP50.

At the show, Deceuninck will present high-performance window and door systems and demonstrate several advancements in its newly designed 50' x 40' booth #1609. Deceuninck innovations and major world events for each decade will also be presented in a floor timeline graphic and visual elements throughout the booth.

"This is an exciting time for us at GlassBuild as we celebrate our fifth decade and look to the future with our customers and the industry," said Filip Geeraert, president and CEO, Deceuninck North America. "Today's solutions for building sustainable, energy efficient homes and buildings and tomorrow's advancements are the result of our commitment to innovation, design and sustainability."

Launching at GlassBuild: High-Performance Window Systems

New 164 Series Hurricane Impact Resistant Window System

Designed for light commercial, new construction and replacement applications, this hurricane impact resistant high-performance window system is available in single hung, single slider and picture window configurations. Frames include Florida flange, pre-punched fin and masonry clip. This impact system is engineered to meet coastal building code requirements up to and including the specifications of ASTM E 1886/1996, Wind Zone 3, with an AAMA rating of up to DP50.

New 173 Series Window System

With a modern, contemporary design, this high-performance double hung window system is engineered for remodeling and replacement applications. It features companion sliders, picture windows and multiple sash options. It's also equipped with triple weather seal and full-width weather stripping and is designed for Innergy® rigid thermal reinforcements. Color options range from sandstone and clay to Deceuninck's Solex® laminate colors including bronze, midnight and coal black.

eos® Window System – New sill option

Deceuninck's award-winning energy-optimized window system has a new sill option. Versatile and easy to manufacture, this highly energy efficient window meets the criteria for ENERGY STAR® 6.0.

New Revolution XL® French Door & North American frame

Revolution XL® delivers a suite of products – Tilt & Turn windows, a tilt/slide door and a terrace door, with flexible designs and a range of colors and finishes, achieving a similar appearance as aluminum with superior thermal performance. This system provides acoustic excellence for installations where optimum performance is required. A Passive House Edition is also available.

The new French Door configuration is fabricated using either the standard frame or a new North American frame. The 3 ¼" wide frame includes an integral nail fin and a built-in accessory groove that is compatible with a full range of installation accessories for added versatility.

It is ideal for the remodeling, replacement and new construction markets.

Other systems

Deceuninck will showcase other popular window and door systems, including the hurricane impact resistant 650.650 multitrack sliding door. With a flexible design and two-track base, additional tracks can be added as needed. It's being shown with an automatic sliding door system by AUTOSLIDE®.

Dream in Color

Deceuninck's color solutions program offers a wide range of laminated options, including new films in its Solex™ line. Solex is Deceuninck's custom-crafted solution to add color and style to windows and doors throughout a home or building.

The expanded range meets a growing demand for darker colors in both commercial and residential projects. Based on Renolit exterior film technology, each layer is engineered to address environmental issues from heat reflection to weather-resistance and color retention.

Rovex® Xtreme Fiberglass

This advanced material technology sets a new standard for applications with the most demanding AAMA performance requirements and redefines system performance.

A unique fusion of continuous glass fibers and highly engineered polyurethane resin, the end product offers superior structural, thermal and environmental performance and is increasingly used in today's most energy-efficient curtain wall systems.

With Rovex, there are no trade-offs between thermal performance and structural integrity for components used in curtain walls and commercial fenestration systems.

Deceuninck offers a complete solution, from engineering support, design and optimization of parts to tooling and production and custom pultrusion to meet specific needs.

Deceuninck continually sets new standards for performance and durability. It holds more than 200 patents on processes, technologies and material science.

Visit Deceuninck North America at booth #1609 to learn more about innovations in the window and door industry.

About Deceuninck North America

Deceuninck North America, LLC is a fully integrated design, compounding, tooling, lamination and PVC extrusion company that produces energy-efficient vinyl window and door systems. The company is committed to developing high-performance products that are currently in more than 6 million U.S. homes. Its headquarters are in Monroe, Ohio, with a facility in Fernley, Nevada. Deceuninck North America is part of the Deceuninck Group, an integrated global organization that produces PVC window systems for the building industry. Deceuninck Group employs 3,600 people servicing more than 4,000 customers in 91 countries with worldwide production facilities. For more information, please visit DeceuninckNA.com.

SOURCE Deceuninck North America