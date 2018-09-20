Decision Received from Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange Disciplinary Committee

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) has received a decision from the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange Disciplinary Committee (the "Committee"), in accordance with the Nasdaq Stockholm First North Rule Book, relating to a breach in the timing and dissemination of the Company's quarterly financial statements and report for the period ending January 31, 2018 (the "Quarterly Report"), whereby the Company is required to pay a fine of approximately CAD$25,000.

The Committee concluded that there was a considerable delay through the various channels of dissemination (SEDAR, wire service to North America, wire service to Europe and the Company's website) used for the Quarterly Report; the full Quarterly Report was not attached as a pdf to the wire service in Europe; and the Quarterly Report was filed on April 4th, 2018, instead of March 28th, 2018.

The Company has since taken the necessary steps to strengthen and improve its internal processes and manage the dissemination of information.

The Committee's decision with full details is expected to be published on Nasdaq Stockholm's website on October 4th, 2018 and can be found here Nasdaq Stockholm - Committee Decision.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries (graphite, lithium, cobalt); materials for high thermal efficiency building products (graphite, silica, nepheline); and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation (dysprosium, neodymium, hafnium). Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage. Leading Edge Materials currently operate in four divisions, Graphite, Lithium, Rare Earth and Cobalt. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser ("CA") as part of the listing requirements for Nasdaq First North.

Additional Information

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's CA on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted at +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

