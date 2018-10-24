Decision Resources Group Launches CoPay Accumulator Product Providing Health Companies With Comprehensive CoPay Benefit Insights

DRG's CoPay Assessor combines real-world claims data, lives information, and market research to provide the most comprehensive copay accumulator database available, in an easy-to-use dashboard. It offers deep analysis on copay benefit design to help pharmaceutical companies understand business impact, informing copay program strategy to help support better program outcomes.

"Companies are rethinking how copay programs are structured now that CoPay accumulator benefit designs no longer allow pharma coupon assistance to be applied toward patient deductibles," says Tyler Dinwiddie, Market Access Insights Senior Analyst, Decision Resources Group. "The industry has demanded deeper insights into these programs and their impact on patients and pharmaceutical companies. DRG's CoPay assessor product meets and exceeds that demand by offering a unique combination of data and insights with at-a-glance views of key pieces of information."

CoPay accumulator threat assessor product allows users to:

Quantify the risk and impacts associated with specific benefit designs

Assess individual therapy class and drug level exposure

Geographically identify the prevalence of lives within these programs by insurer/plan

Provide strategic guidance and solutions to deploy informed initiatives to minimize both financial and market share impacts

About Decision Resources Group

DRG, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., is the premier source for global healthcare data and market intelligence. A trusted partner for over 20 years, DRG helps companies competing in the global healthcare industry make informed business decisions. Organizations committed to developing and delivering life-changing therapies to patients rely on DRG's in-house team of expert healthcare analysts, data scientists, and consultants for critical guidance. DRG products and services, built on extensive data assets and delivered by experts, empower organizations to succeed in complex healthcare markets.

To learn more, visit www.decisionresourcesgroup.com .

