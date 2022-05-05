DecisionNext Adds USDA Economist David Boussios

Ag Economist with background in crop modeling and forecasting will spearhead expansion of covered commodities on DecisionNext's supply chain analytics platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionNext has announced the hiring of Dr. David Boussios as Economist. Dr. Boussios provides valuable insight into the development of statistical models for the Ag Commodity space and will advance the company's efforts in the growing supply chain analytics space.

Dr. Boussios has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business from Cornell College, an Agricultural Economics Master Degree from Kansas State University, and a PhD in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University. Boussios has spent six years in research science roles, and economist functions in the Office of the Chief Economist and across the USDA.

"Being able to apply my experience in modeling agricultural market fundamentals at USDA to the predictive capabilities at DecisionNext is both exciting and challenging. Today's volatile market environment highlights the need to utilize the latest analytical methods with market fundamentals. Bringing these to market with the experienced DecisionNext team is very exciting, particularly in the area of grains and oilseeds." remarked Dr. Boussios.

Dr. Bob Pierce, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer commented "DecisionNext's success comes from our ability to apply our patented technology to creating customer opportunities in the commodities space. Adding David to our team adds necessary skills and experience in our developing product portfolio of solutions. We look forward to David's significant contributions to this effort as we continue our growth."

Powered by machine learning algorithms, DecisionNext allows market experts to bring together the best of human and machine intelligence to improve market visibility and forecast accuracy through transparent, interactive software. By having the ability to not just forecast markets, but simulate outcomes, decision-makers can more effectively evaluate options in high value, high frequency decisions across sourcing, operations, and sales.

