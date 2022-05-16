DecisionPoint Systems Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased 22.7% to a record $19.7 million

GAAP net Income and diluted EPS of $0.9 million and $0.11

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 116.3% and 200.0%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $1.1 million

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.

"Our mobility-first strategy is working as we had our best revenue quarter ever," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "We saw broad-based strength across our verticals and continued to take advantage of our strong relationships to procure products from our OEM and distribution partners, enabling us to build up inventory for deals that will ship over the next few quarters.

"We also made two strategic acquisitions during the quarter – Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies. These acquisitions strengthen our positions in the Transportation and Direct Store Delivery verticals and the integration is progressing quickly, and we expect to realize cost synergies over the next few quarters. Looking to sales, we are already seeing evidence that we are capturing synergies with 10 to 20 new cross-selling opportunities in various stages of the sales pipeline."

First Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

Revenue increased 22.7% to $19.7 million ;

; Gross Profit increased 21.8% to $4.7 million ;

; GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS decreased to $0.9 million and $0.11 , respectively;

and , respectively; Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 116.3% and 200.0% to $0.5 million and $0.06 , respectively;

and , respectively; Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $1.1 million ;

; Backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $21 million .

First Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (in $M except for EPS) 1Q22 1Q21 Change Total Revenue $19.7 $16.1 22.7% Hardware and Software $14.3 $10.5 36.6% Services Revenue $4.1 $4.1 -0.1% Consumables Revenue $1.3 $1.5 -12.3% Gross Profit $4.7 $3.8 21.8% Operating Income $0.2 $0.3 -27.7% GAAP Net Income $0.9 $1.3 -35.9% GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.11 $0.17 -35.3% Non-GAAP Net Income $0.5 $0.2 116.3% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.06 $0.02 200.0% Adjusted EBITDA $1.1 $0.8 38.7% *numbers may not add due to rounding







Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of March 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Commentary

"Looking to the remainder of the year, we have several ongoing initiatives that will drive our mobility-first strategy. We continue to build out our services offerings, especially managed services, that will bring higher margin growth opportunities. We will also continue to integrate our recent acquisitions and maximize synergies, including continued cross and upselling. As a result, we are providing full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $79 to $82 million, which represents 22 to 26% growth versus 2021. We also expect approximately $19 million to come from services. Within this range, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.5 and $3.9 million," concluded Smith.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)





March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash

$ 9,349



$ 2,587

Accounts receivable, net



15,806





12,302

Inventory, net



1,050





2,111

Deferred costs



1,918





1,998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



561





336

Total current assets



28,684





19,334

Operating lease assets



3,077





329

Property and equipment, net



1,190





834

Deferred costs, net of current portion



1,698





1,492

Deferred tax assets



2,638





1,999

Intangible assets, net



6,650





3,564

Goodwill



9,122





8,128

Other assets



68





50

Total assets

$ 53,127



$ 35,730

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 9,424



$ 10,273

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,740





3,220

Deferred revenue



18,563





4,599

Current portion of long-term debt



3





3

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



418





257

Total current liabilities



33,148





18,352

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,825





2,510

Long-term debt



145





146

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities



2,854





83

Other liabilities



221





381

Total liabilities



39,193





21,472

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,221 and 7,007 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively



7





7

Additional paid-in capital



38,038





39,216

Accumulated deficit



(24,111)





(24,965)

Total stockholders' equity



13,934





14,258

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 53,127



$ 35,730



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021

Net sales:















Product

$ 15,580



$ 11,925

Service



4,141





4,147

Net sales



19,721





16,072

Cost of sales:















Product



12,422





9,451

Service



2,625





2,783

Cost of sales



15,047





12,234

Gross profit



4,674





3,838

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing expense



2,175





1,889

General and administrative expenses



2,261





1,620

Total operating expenses



4,436





3,509

Operating income



238





329

Interest expense



(25)





(29)

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





1,211

Other, net



4





-

Income before income taxes



217





1,511

Income tax benefit (expense)



637





(178)

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders

$ 854



$ 1,333

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:















Basic

$ 0.12



$ 0.19

Diluted

$ 0.11



$ 0.17

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic



7,104





6,945

Diluted



7,664





7,894



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 854



$ 1,333

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



452





360

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





(1,211)

Amortization of deferred financing costs



-





17

Share-based compensation expense



225





33

Deferred income taxes, net



(639)





43

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(2,102)





5,847

Inventory, net



1,190





(121)

Deferred costs



(3)





(178)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(225)





(326)

Other assets, net



(18)





(5)

Accounts payable



(1,407)





(4,696)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(901)





(109)

Due to related parties



-





18

Operating lease liabilities



184





(2)

Deferred revenue



14,059





255

Net cash provided by operating activities



11,669





1,258

Cash flows from investing activities















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(4,460)





(170)

Purchases of property and equipment



(447)





(73)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,907)





(243)

Cash flows from financing activities















Line of credit, net



—





(1,206)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





2

Net cash used in financing activities



—





(1,204)

Change in cash



6,762





(189)

Cash, beginning of period



2,587





2,005

Cash, end of period

$ 9,349



$ 1,816



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021



















Net income, as reported

$ 854



$ 1,333

Share-based compensation, net of taxes



166





26

Business acquisition costs, net of taxes



130





50

NYSE American uplisting costs, net of taxes



-





11

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





(1,211)

Income tax benefit for exercise of stock options



(698)





-

Non-GAAP net income

$ 452



$ 209

Depreciation and amortization



452





360

Income taxes



167





192

Interest expense



25





29

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,096



$ 790



















Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.11



$ 0.17

Share-based compensation, net of taxes



0.02





0.00

Business acquisition costs, net of taxes



0.02





0.01

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





(0.16)

Income tax benefit for exercise of stock options



(0.09)





-

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$ 0.06



$ 0.02



















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



7,664





7,894



