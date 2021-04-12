DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 15th

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Point Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:DPSI), based in Irvine, California today announced that Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15th. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions that help businesses accelerate growth, improve worker productivity, and lower risks and costs.

DATE: Thursday, April 15th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/30QIrID

Recent Company Highlights

Revenues increased by 44% and net income more than tripled year-over-year in 2020

February 22 nd - Listing on the OTCQB

- Listing on the OTCQB December 4 th - Completed acquisition of ExtenData Solutions

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Their mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

