Decisiv And Cummins To Provide Expanded Point of Service Capabilities

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today an agreement to integrate the Cummins Guidanz suite of web-based and mobile products into the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem in support of their mutual fleet and service provider customers.

With the integration of Cummins Guidanz products in the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, fleets, managed care providers and service providers will benefit from having necessary Cummins supplied engine information available in a single location at the point of service.

"The integration of Cummins Guidanz will provide more efficient and streamlined support of Cummins engines within the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "The combination of features and capabilities from Decisiv and Cummins will maximize equipment uptime, improve service efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.

"The Cummins Guidanz solution will also be featured in the Decisiv SRM Marketplace, which is rapidly becoming the one stop shop for OEMs and component and parts suppliers to deliver actionable, real time information at the point of service," Hyatt added.

"Cummins is pleased to take this integral step to enhance operations for our service providers by integrating with Decisiv to set a new standard for service quality and efficiency," said Ryan Kikendall, Executive Director of Service Event Solutions at Cummins. "Incorporating our Cummins Guidanz system into the growing Decisiv SRM Ecosystem will streamline service workflows by providing users with accurate and timely information to drive efficiency in the service process."

Cummins engines are powering more than 40% of commercial vehicles in operation in North America. This new addition to the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem will be of immediate benefit to Decisiv's broad base of dealer and independent service provider networks as well as fleets and fleet maintenance companies.

By optimizing the Guidanz software with Decisiv SRM, fleet and shop managers, service advisors and technicians will no longer have to go to multiple systems to capture and share key elements of related service work, improving data accuracy while reducing costs. Additionally, reporting features will help ensure the highest level of service quality, and asset utilization and performance across Decisiv and Cummins customer networks.

Early adopters among Decisiv and Cummins customers are expected to begin using the integrated solution next year.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle market. The SRM platform's service orchestration capability that harnesses, shares and analyzes connected asset data, and intelligently enables service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, Kenworth and Michelin, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

