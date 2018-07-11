DECISIVE ANALYTICS to Deploy Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities for Non-kinetic Electronic Warfare Environments

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Identifying the threats, opportunities, and vulnerabilities posed to electronic systems is a daunting task. To address this, DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation (DAC), a leader in cutting-edge Machine Learning development and application, has been chosen by the U.S. Army to deploy advanced capabilities to non-kinetic electronic warfare environments. DAC will apply cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques to ingest unstructured data and extract entities of interest, relationships between those entities, and their corresponding metadata. Under this effort, DAC will integrate its Machine Learning capabilities with the Army's Analytics API to develop a flexible, multi-domain eco-system that brings together disparate information sources to provide a convergence of cyberspace and electronic warfare capabilities. The resulting visual eco-system will allow warfighters to efficiently identify threats and develop mitigation options without the time-consuming manual extraction and correlation of data.

About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned analytics company headquartered in Arlington, VA. Founded in 1996, DAC's core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

