Decisyon Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency Partner Status

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisyon - a multinational company in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) space whose products and software solutions are used in more than 200 companies globally – announces it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status.

This designation recognizes that Decisyon provides an end-to-end toolchain for product design, production design, and production/operations on AWS to help customers run design and manufacturing entities without the need of their own datacenters. Decisyon's solutions follow AWS's best practices for building a secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry data-driven Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates Decisyon as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Production/Operations. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

In order to benefit its base of multinational customers with a solid and scalable IIoT platform, Decisyon leverages AWS to create a solid cloud architecture. Decisyon's flagship product – Decisyon App Composer (DAC) - allows companies, particularly citizen developers, to visually create their own application that enables smarter decision making, timely action and more profitable operations. The Decisyon Digital Factory (DDF) Suite - built with DAC for the industrial environment - is designed from the ground up for IIoT platforms to rapidly digitalize and optimize plant operations.

"Achieving AWS Industrial Software Competency status reinforces our company's strategic focus on manufacturing verticals and SaaS indirect channels, and exponentially raises our capabilities to scale our solutions worldwide," says Cosimo Palmisano, Decisyon's Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development.

"Additionally, customers around the world can take advantage of our ready-to-use Digital Factory Solutions Suite to accelerate digital transformation in a variety of manufacturing environments. With this agreement, Decisyon App Composer can extend its functional capabilities for industrial clients, orchestrating IoT, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data microservices that are already available on AWS," said Palmisano.

Alex Aminian, President and CEO of Decisyon, said, "Achieving AWS Industrial Software Competency status validates Decisyon's flexibility and agnostic positioning to leverage solutions in a broad array of industrial environments, and qualifies Decisyon's flagship product – Decisyon App Composer (DAC) as well as off the shelf vertical solutions– as an enabling solid and secure technology. Decisyon is leveraging AWS to power industrial solutions for some of the world's leading companies with global presence," said Aminian.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Decisyon has been invited to be a presenter in the Hannover Messe - the world's largest industrial trade fair with an expected attendance of 220,000 - to be held in Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany on April 1-5, 2019. Visit us at the AWS booth, Hall 6, F46, at Hannover Messe: For a demonstration on how to custom-tailor digital factory solutions for your enterprise, book a visit at this link: [Decisyon at Hanover Messe AWS Booth]

About Decisyon: Decisyon's products and software solutions - used in over 200 companies globally - enable business users to rapidly build solutions using a code-free visual software development environment. Decisyon's products accelerate a company's data journey from aggregation to visualization, insight, analysis and decision thru action. Decisyon offers a dramatic increase in speed-to-outcome for building and modifying vertical solutions for a variety of manufacturing and other environments.

To learn how Decisyon leverages AWS to help power IIoT solutions in the cloud for your organization click here: [Decisyon and AWS].

SOURCE Decisyon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.decisyon.com

