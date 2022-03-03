DECKED Acquires CargoGlide

KETCHUM, Idaho, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECKED is pleased to announce the acquisition of industry-leading sliding truck bed accessory manufacturer, CargoGlide. Founded in 2010, CargoGlide designs, manufactures, and sells robust, ergonomic sliding bed platforms, which allow users to easily access gear from their truck bed or cargo van.

"We are very excited to bring CargoGlide into the DECKED family," said DECKED GM, Jake Peters. "It's a natural acquisition as its ergonomic focus is a great complement to DECKED. We believe that by adding DECKED's manufacturing, engineering, and design knowledge as well as marketing and sales infrastructure, we can take CargoGlide to the next level. We were particularly impressed with the burliness of their products."

DECKED is looking forward to applying its innovative approach to CargoGlide's products. The CargoGlide line will be fully integrated with DECKED's own Drawer System and Tool Box products to create the next building block in the company's growing offering of truck bed storage and organization systems. The products will eventually be offered at https://decked.com/products/decked-tool-box . This new partnership will create a comprehensive portfolio of innovative truck bed accessory solutions, well-positioned to meet a variety of customer needs across this growing market.

"We couldn't be more excited about joining the fast-growing team at DECKED. We have collaborated with DECKED in the past, and we are confident that together we can make even more useful products and a great place for our employees to work," said CargoGlide GM, Mike Wallace.

Manufacturing and distribution will remain at CargoGlide in St. George, UT. The DECKED sales team will begin representing this new utline of DECKED products immediately. Dealers interested in selling CargoGlide can contact their DECKED representative or email [email protected] .

CargoGlide's WallSlide line of products is not included in the transaction.

Financial terms were not disclosed. DECKED was represented by Hawley Troxell, Boise, ID, and the sellers of CargoGlide were represented by Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C., St. George, UT.

About DECKED

Based in Ketchum, ID with production facilities and manufacturing in Defiance, OH, DECKED designs, engineers, and manufacturers storage and organization products for pickup trucks and cargo vans. Since 2014, DECKED has been passionately dedicated to making working and recreating out of trucks and vans more efficient, safe and convenient. To learn more visit https://decked.com/ https://decked.com/products/decked-tool-box or call 208-806-0251.

Media contact:

[email protected]

208-806-0251 x107

https://decked.com/

