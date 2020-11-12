Decked Out in Custom Dunkin': Dunkin's Holiday Merch Store is Back with New Personalized Picks

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that America runs on Dunkin', but does the world know that you do? This holiday season, Dunkin' has perfect presents for anyone who bleeds orange and pink, with special swag as personalized as their daily Dunkin' coffee order. Dunkin's limited-edition holiday merch will drop exclusively on ShopDunkin.com beginning Tuesday, November 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET, with stylish, sensational, and even surprising gifts for every Dunkin' lover on your list. Much of last year's lineup sold out within hours, and this year's holiday lineup is even more exciting, featuring Dunkin's first-ever personalized apparel and accessories, with custom caps, shirts, laptop cases, and phone cases, created especially with anyone's name.

Beginning today, Thursday, November 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET, Dunkin's most loyal fans – DD Perks® rewards members – will get early and exclusive access to fresh, new "Perksclusive" joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt, inspired by last season's best sellers that sold out almost immediately. Both new and current DD Perks members can find a special access code for ShopDunkin.com via email or on the home screen of the Dunkin' App.

Eagle-eyed fans have clamored for the Dunkin' holiday merch after spotting some featured pieces teased in the Cheersin' video that kicked off the brand's holiday menu and cups. This year's full lineup was officially launched this morning via special Instagram posts by Dunkin'-loving celebrity couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. In addition to the "Perksclusive" items, the sweet selection for the 2020 holiday season includes:

Customizable: For presents personalized with your name or the name of anyone on your nice list who runs on Dunkin', the brand's customizable lineup features a baseball cap, long-sleeve shirt, phone case, and laptop case.

Apparel: Fans can fashion a wardrobe with a pop of Dunkin', with a cool and cozy orange and pink collection, including hoodies, super-soft joggers, a cropped sweatshirt, and even a bathrobe.

Giftin': From premium presents to stocking stuffers, ShopDunkin.com has it all, such as:

Dunkin' Bedding: Dream about Dunkin' with snuggly Dunkin' bedding that includes branded duvet covers and sham covers.

Sport a Dunkin' updo with two styles of scrunchies hair ties.

Sport a Dunkin' updo with two styles of scrunchies hair ties. Dunkin' Mini Fridge: Easily Dunkin's "coolest" gift, Dunkin's Mini Fridge is perfect for the dorm room or any chill zone.

Easily Dunkin's "coolest" gift, Dunkin's Mini Fridge is perfect for the dorm room or any chill zone. Dunkin' Tandem Bike: Grab a buddy and make the next Dunkin' run a Dunkin' ride with a branded tandem bike.

Grab a buddy and make the next Dunkin' run a Dunkin' ride with a branded tandem bike. Dunkin' Apron: For the cook who loves Dunkin', bring on the spills and splatters with this ultimate gift.

For the cook who loves Dunkin', bring on the spills and splatters with this ultimate gift. Dunkin' Dog Leash: Upgrade your pet's walk swagger with a Dunkin' Dog Leash, the perfect present to give your pooch a happy paw-liday.

Fresh Holiday Deals: Festive faves returning this year as Dunkin' deals include a Dunkin' metal lunch box, scented wrapping paper inspired by Dunkin's Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, and Dunkin' scarf and glove sets.

"Our guests went wild for our holiday merch last year, so this year we're taking it to the next level, giving our loyal DD Perks members access to exclusive items, offering personalized options for the first time, and most importantly, bringing everyone who runs on Dunkin' fresh new ways to proudly show their love for their favorite brand," said Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin'. "From functional to just fun, our holiday merch offers everything needed to bring our fans smiles and good cheer, and helps them give joy to their Dunkin' loving family and friends this holiday season."

ShopDunkin.com was designed by Dunkin' in collaboration with design-led creative company Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR). The merch was produced by BAMKO, a branded merchandise firm with global headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif.

In addition to scoring festive merch on ShopDunkin.com, fans can celebrate the holidays at Dunkin' restaurants across the country all season long. Dunkin's holiday menu features seasonal sips, including the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, Signature Gingerbread Latte, and Chai Oatmilk Latte, all served in new "Cheersin'" cups that symbolize coming together in both celebration and appreciation. Dunkin' also has something special for breakfast lovers this season with the introduction of the new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich.

