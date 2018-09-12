Deckers Brands Launches New Content-Rich Shopping Experiences with CoreMedia Content Cloud

HAMBURG, Germany and GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CoreMedia, global provider of the best-of-breed content management platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, announced today that Deckers Brands, the global footwear designer and distributor whose portfolio includes UGG, Teva, Sanuk, HOKA ONE ONE, and Koolaburra, has launched its first omnichannel site built on CoreMedia's cloud-based solution. This site launch is part of a broader overhaul of Deckers' content management and distribution processes, and one the company believes will make it easier to deliver content-rich shopping experiences to multiple regions and websites without dependence on IT development resources.

"We're incredibly excited to be working for a brand with such a stellar reputation for best-in-class capabilities, product quality, and corporate responsibility," said Joe Toppe, VP of Sales and Customer Success at CoreMedia. "We're confident CoreMedia Content Cloud will help them expand their brand presence, innovate faster, and deliver even more engaging shopping experiences to their global customers – regardless of language, region, or brand."

The CoreMedia Content Cloud is an open, best-of-breed, API-driven content solution that combines a headless content management repository and an omnichannel delivery engine with an advanced user interface that facilitates the real-time composition and preview of complex front-end customer experiences across different digital channels and devices. Deckers will use the solution as a centralized content management and experience orchestration engine, allowing them to reuse content more efficiently across brands and regions, decrease time to market for personalized shoppable content experiences, and empower marketers to rapidly respond to ever-changing customer demands. The first site to go live on CoreMedia Content Cloud was www.ugg.com, which was launched in less than two months.

Because all of Deckers' eCommerce sites were running on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the company needed a solution that could connect them all with a deep out-of-box Salesforce integration. CoreMedia's productized real-time integrations with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud allow customers to deploy new content and capabilities quickly. The CoreMedia Content Cloud provides the "missing piece" for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Customers can build next-generation storefronts and content-rich, shoppable brand sites that blend real-time product information with multimedia marketing content.

With the initial site launched in time for the holiday retail season, CoreMedia and Deckers Brands will continue to work together to bring all of its properties onto the new platform. The goal is to enable faster content creation and updates, seamless omnichannel shopping experiences, enhanced customer satisfaction and improved conversion rates across all regions.

About CoreMedia AG

Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, visit www.deckers.com

