Decking Market Size to Grow by USD 4.19 billion | Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. and Beologic Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Decking Market 2021-2025: Scope

The decking market report covers the following areas:

Decking Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - The company offers composite decking.

Beologic - The company offers outdoor decking.

CRH Plc - The company offers wooden decking

Fiberon - The company offers composite and wood decking.

The AZEK Co. LLC - The company offers wooden decking.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Composite



Wood



Plastic



Aluminum

Application

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Decking Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The composite segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Composite decking is manufactured using reclaimed wood fibers and scrap polyethylene (PE). Reclaimed wood is a by-product of the manufacturing of other timber for lumber-producing activities such as sawn wood and flooring. The major suppliers of reclaimed wood are companies that offer cabinets, flooring, and waste from sawing. Composite provides the aesthetics and functionality of wood. It can also withstand moisture and rot and requires low maintenance. These features, along with the eco-friendliness of composite, have increased its demand among residential end-users.

Decking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist decking market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decking market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decking market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decking market vendors

Decking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Building Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Composite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Composite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Composite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Advantage Trim & Lumber Co.

Exhibit 54: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Key offerings

11.4 Beologic

Exhibit 57: Beologic - Overview



Exhibit 58: Beologic - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Beologic - Key offerings

11.5 CRH Plc

Exhibit 60: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: CRH Plc - Segment focus

11.6 Fiberon

Exhibit 64: Fiberon - Overview



Exhibit 65: Fiberon - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Fiberon – Key news



Exhibit 67: Fiberon - Key offerings

11.7 The AZEK Co. LLC

Exhibit 68: The AZEK Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 69: The AZEK Co. LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 70: The AZEK Co. LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: The AZEK Co. LLC - Segment focus

11.8 Trex Co. Inc.

Exhibit 72: Trex Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Trex Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Trex Co. Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Trex Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Trex Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Universal Forest Products Inc.

Exhibit 77: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Universal Forest Products Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 80: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 81: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 88: Weyerhaeuser Company - Overview



Exhibit 89: Weyerhaeuser Company - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Weyerhaeuser Company - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Weyerhaeuser Company - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

