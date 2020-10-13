Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Attorneys Named in Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars, Top 10 Lists in 2020 Edition

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. attorneys were selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list, with one of them earning further mention in the Rhode Island Top 10 list. Two of the firm's other lawyers were selected to the 2020 Rising Stars list. In order to earn any of these listings, legal professionals undergo a meticulous selection process in which they are reviewed on 12 different indicators of professional achievement and recognition, then evaluated by their peers.

Super Lawyers® is one of the nation's most respected legal ranking organizations. The Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars, and Top 10 lists only include practicing lawyers — 5% of each state's practicing attorneys are included in Super Lawyers®, and 2.5% are selected to Rising Stars. For the latter, only lawyers aged 40 or younger who are in the first 10 years of their legal practice are considered.

The 2020 Rhode Island Super Lawyers® selections from Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. are as follows:

Mark B. Decof (2007-2020)

(2007-2020) Personal Injury General - Plaintiff

Patrick C. Barry (2010-2020)

(2010-2020) Personal Injury Medical Malpractice - Plaintiff

Michael Quinn (2016-2020; selected to Rising Stars 2009-2015)

(2016-2020; selected to Rising Stars 2009-2015) Personal Injury General - Plaintiff

Attorney Mark Decof was further selected to Top 10: 2020 Rhode Island Super Lawyers®, which means he was one of the 10 Rhode Island lawyers to receive the highest scores among thousands of nominees during the Super Lawyers® selection process.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C.'s Rising Stars selections in the 2020 Edition are:

Douglas Chabot (2013-2020)

(2013-2020) Personal Injury General - Plaintiff

Timothy J. Grimes (2019-2020)

(2019-2020) Personal Injury General - Plaintiff

Each of these attorneys was recognized in prior years by Super Lawyers® and/or Rising Stars, as denoted by the years accompanying their names.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. genuinely cares about their clients and works astutely to win them the maximum amount of compensation owed for their injuries. Whether the injuries happened in a road accident or at the hands of a medical professional, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. has the experience to represent the injured party in the courtroom. With over a billion dollars recovered on behalf of their clients, the firm's attorneys have a proven track record of success.

Learn more about Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C.'s distinguished lawyers at decof.com, or visit Super Lawyers® online at superlawyers.com .

