Decorative Candles Retail Market Size to Grow by USD 1.94 billion | Introduction of LED Candles Among Key Market Trends | Technavio

Market Trend

The introduction of LED candles is one of the trends in the market. These candles are an electronic alternative to traditional candles. Moreover, some candles offer additional features such as remote control. The launch of such products is expected to further support the market growth in the coming years.

Vendor Insights

The decorative candles retail market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors and to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aldi Stores Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Dollar General Corp.

GALA GROUP GMBH

Harlem Candle Co.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

JD and Kate Industries

Kohls Corp.

Kroger Co.

Ocado Retail Ltd.

Target Corp.

Temple and Webster Group

Tesco Plc

The Home Depot Inc.

Voluspa

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in decorative candles retail market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis

of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The decorative candles retail market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth has been attributed to the introduction of new businesses, wider assortments, pricing, and retail strategies by retailers to attract customers and remain competitive in the market.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The diversified product portfolio of key vendors drives the global decorative candles retail market growth. For instance, Amazon provides a wide range of candles made from different materials such as glass, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, and many more. In addition, popular brands such as Louis Vuitton from LVMH have entered the market and offer ceramic candles with leather handles.

The emission of toxic fumes is challenging the global decorative candles retail market growth. Exposure to harmful fuels and gases results in serious health hazards. Paraffin wax, which is a major source of raw material to make candles, is harmful to health when burnt. In addition, candles equipped with a lead-core wick release heavy metals such as lead and can lead to serious health issues such as hormone disruption, behavioral problems, and learning disabilities.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers and Challenges impacting the

decorative candles retail market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our

Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Candle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Decorative Candles Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., GALA GROUP GMBH, Harlem Candle Co., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JD and Kate Industries, Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Ocado Retail Ltd., Target Corp., Temple and Webster Group, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Voluspa, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 89: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 94: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 95: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.5 Kohls Corp.

Exhibit 97: Kohls Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Kohls Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 101: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Target Corp.

Exhibit 105: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Target Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Target Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Temple and Webster Group

Exhibit 109: Temple and Webster Group - Overview



Exhibit 110: Temple and Webster Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Temple and Webster Group - Key offerings

10.9 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 112: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 115: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 120: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 125: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio