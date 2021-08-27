Dedicated Healthcare Administrator Retires After 31 Years

TRENTON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 31 years of purposeful service, Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center announced today the retirement of one of their most tenured staff, Joanna Buckles. Buckles was hired in 1982 as a dietitian, however, by 1989, just seven years later, she was promoted to Administrator.

Joanna Buckles Award Recipient

"As I reflect on my life at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, I can only believe that my heart has been nourished by the years of dedication and service to the thousands of families that have come through our doors. My heart is full of all of the friendships I have made through happy and sorrowful times. My driving strength has been getting to know people on a spiritual level and helping them guide their decisions in a loving way," stated Buckles.

In addition to Buckle's leadership at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, she has provided exceptional service to the Trenton community for many years. She has been a member of the Gilchrist Rotary Club, the Haven Hospice Board, and the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce, who recently presented her with the J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Jo has led Ayers Health and Rehabilitation to be, in my opinion, the greatest nursing care institution in the State of Florida," said Judge Sheree Lancaster, who nominated Buckles.

About Ayers Health and Rehabilitation

Ayers Health and Rehabilitation, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in North Central Florida. To learn more: www.ayershealthandrehab.com.

About Health Services Management

Ayers Health and Rehabilitation is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio. Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

727-316-5578

[email protected]

SOURCE Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center

Related Links

http://www.ayershealthandrehab.com

