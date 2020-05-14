Dedicated Small Business Marketing Service for During and After Pandemic Launches Today

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Isom Global Strategies (IGS), a full-service communications, marketing, and branding firm, launched U.S. Small Business Marketer (USSBM), a marketing division devoted exclusively to helping American small businesses face disruption and position for growth. "U.S. Small Business Marketer will provide solutions and handle marketing functions outright, enabling owners to focus on their core business and operations that foster growth."

Skilled at Facing Adversity

IGS is well versed in emergency preparedness and response. The firm provided all communications support for PS-Prep™, the preparedness-certification program for small businesses run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the years following Hurricane Katrina. IGS also served the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as it helped communities respond to health emergencies.

Dedicated to Serving Small Business

Beginning June 2020, USSBM small business marketing teams will bring the same effective strategy and tactics, and stellar customer service to small business clients that IGS delivered for major corporate clients such as Nike, Comcast Xfinity, GlaxoSmithKline, and Tanqueray, and federal agencies such as the U.S. Army and Marines Corps, the U.S. Department of Commerce, HHS, and several more.

"We originally planned a mid-2020 launch," said Isom, adding "As the pandemic emerged, and as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (COC) and MetLife noted in their Special Report on Coronavirus and Small Business (April 3, 2020), 84% of small businesses are concerned about the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, and 58% are very concerned, so we felt compelled to launch in May. Our team is dedicated to immediate, impactful marketing solutions that help small businesses thrive and emerge stronger than ever." Isom also noted many experts believe it will take six to 12 months for the general U.S. economy to recover yet COC/MetLife report that 43% of small business owners believe they have less than six months until a permanent shutdown is unavoidable.

The Value of a Marketing Team

Many small businesses rely on a very small number of employees or freelancers to plan and manage marketing, graphic and web design, promotions, and messaging, thereby limiting flexibility and creativity. However, with USSBM, for the same money, a small business gets a full-service team, used to working remotely, with the skills and experience to help meet today's challenges and plan a profitable future. Further, as Isom points out, the COC/MetLife report noted a double digit increase in the number of small businesses who report seeing an increase in local competition, as further evidence of the need for strong marketing.

So whether the goal is innovative social marketing, business-to-business inroads, or reaching new households, a fully resourced service like IGS' USSBM can mean strength during disruption, and broader perspectives for securing future cash flow and growth. More information about this team-based full-service marketing support is available online at USSmallBusinessMarketer.com and by calling 1-800-216-6242.

Founded in 1998, Isom Global Strategies (IGS) is a woman-owned marketing powerhouse that connects businesses and government agencies with customers through times of change and beyond. Long-time graduate of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8a Small Business Development Program, IGS recently launched a new division – U.S. Small Business Marketer - offering a wide range of marketing services to meet the unique needs of small businesses poised for growth. U.S. Small Business Marketer provides American small businesses a full-service marketing team with five account options to bring big ideas to life within existing marketing budgets. To learn more about the services and resources of USSBM, visit USSmallBusinessMarketer.com or call 1-800-216-6242. To learn more about IGS and its award-winning track record, visit IsomGlobal.com.

Isom Global Strategies (IGS), and U.S. Small Business Marketer are registered trademarks by Isom Global Strategies (IGS), Washington, D.C. The names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

