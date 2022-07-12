Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market to hit USD 3.9 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Minimally invasive surgeries are witnessing a steady preference, as it offers shorter recovery periods and cosmetic appeal. As a result, there is an increase in demand for deep brain stimulation devices across a wide range of health care settings. Similarly, minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures also have resulted in lower treatment costs, less pain, and faster recovery for neurological patients that further proves beneficial for the business expansion. Other advantages, such as a shorter incision length, less blood loss, and less discomfort, make it a popular treatment option among patients.

Deep brain stimulation devices market from pain management segment held around 91 million in 2021. This is due to the increasing incidence of chronic pain in the elderly as well as adults. Moreover, pain management procedures are expected to grow considerably owing to the availability of implantable stimulator devices that are used to reduce chronic pain indications. Additionally, technological advancements such as tissue-friendly microelectrode technology eventually propel the market progression.

Some major findings of the deep brain stimulation devices market report include:

Surging prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders such as chronic pain and depression will boost the market size.

Market players involved in this industry have implemented several strategic initiatives to maintain their economic stability that has helped them to evolve as foremost market leaders.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and growing adoption of innovative as well as technologically advanced products are few factors that foster the industry trends.

Surging demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures will spur the industry statistics.

Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners and risks associated with deep brain stimulation devices will impel the market statistics.

Deep brain stimulation devices market from ambulatory surgical centers segment surpassed USD 208 million in 2021. The adoption rate of deep brain stimulation surgeries has increased in most care settings, as outpatient procedures offer a one-day treatment. These facilities are funded through several governments and corporate financing sources. Also, ASC employs a well-trained healthcare professional staff, including skilled and experienced neurologists, nurses, and technicians that collaborate to give patients the best surgical care in a pleasant and welcoming environment.

Asia Pacific deep brain stimulation devices market crossed USD 213 million in 2021. This is due to surging prevalence of neurological disorders in the region. According to the survey, over 50 million individuals worldwide suffer from epilepsy, with 10–12 million living in India. Additionally, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques over conventional surgical procedures coupled with several government initiatives is anticipated to positively promote the market statistics.

Some of the prominent business players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices industry include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd, and SceneRay Co., Ltd. These industry players are focusing on developing innovative products that help the company expand its business globally.

