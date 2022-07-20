Deep Cycle Batteries Market Size to Grow by 2.41 billion | Growing Use of Golf Carts Among Older Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing use of golf carts among the older population is driving the growth of the market. Golf carts are used by the elderly population. They are also used for chores such as buying groceries and commuting short distances. Governments of countries such as India are introducing golf carts in the public sector for the older population. The Saudi Railway Organization also offers golf cart service for senior citizens and passengers with disabilities at various rail stations at Dammam , Riyadh , and Hofuf. Golf carts are also being used for daily commuting.

Market Challenge: The growth in the use of Li-ion batteries is challenging the growth of the market. Advances in technology in the telecom sector, such as 4G/LTE, require a continuous and efficient power supply. Li-ion batteries have a prolonged lifespan and larger replacement time, which makes them ideal for energy storage in the telecom sector. However, this growth is resulting in a decline in the use of lead-acid batteries, which is hindering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The deep cycle batteries market report is segmented by type (VRLA batteries and FLA batteries), application (stationary, automotive, and motive power), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the deep cycle batteries market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

C&D Technologies Inc.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Vendor Landscape

The deep cycle batteries market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global deep cycle batteries market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. New and existing vendors are making efforts to improve their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to sustain their operations.

Deep Cycle Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C&D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., and Johnson Controls International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic components market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Motive power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Motive power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Motive power - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type

6.3 VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: VRLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: FLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 C&D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 52: C&D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: C&D Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: C&D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 55: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.5 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 58: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 EnerSys

Exhibit 61: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 62: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 63: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 64: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: EnerSys - Segment focus

11.7 EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Exide Technologies

Exhibit 75: Exide Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 76: Exide Technologies - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Exide Technologies - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Exide Technologies - Segment focus

11.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 79: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: GS Yuasa Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 82: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 84: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 88: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 89: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

