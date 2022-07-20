Deep Cycle Batteries Market Size to Grow by 2.41 billion | Growing Use of Golf Carts Among Older Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 06:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A deep cycle battery is a lead-acid battery that is designed to deep discharge frequently using most of its power capacity. A deep cycle battery provides a steady amount of current over longer durations.
The "Deep Cycle Batteries Market by Type (VRLA batteries and FLA batteries), Application (stationary, automotive, and motive power), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the deep cycle batteries market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.41 bn.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The growing use of golf carts among the older population is driving the growth of the market. Golf carts are used by the elderly population. They are also used for chores such as buying groceries and commuting short distances. Governments of countries such as India are introducing golf carts in the public sector for the older population. The Saudi Railway Organization also offers golf cart service for senior citizens and passengers with disabilities at various rail stations at Dammam, Riyadh, and Hofuf. Golf carts are also being used for daily commuting.
- Market Challenge: The growth in the use of Li-ion batteries is challenging the growth of the market. Advances in technology in the telecom sector, such as 4G/LTE, require a continuous and efficient power supply. Li-ion batteries have a prolonged lifespan and larger replacement time, which makes them ideal for energy storage in the telecom sector. However, this growth is resulting in a decline in the use of lead-acid batteries, which is hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The deep cycle batteries market report is segmented by type (VRLA batteries and FLA batteries), application (stationary, automotive, and motive power), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the deep cycle batteries market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
Vendor Landscape
The deep cycle batteries market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global deep cycle batteries market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. New and existing vendors are making efforts to improve their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to sustain their operations.
|
Deep Cycle Batteries Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.02
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
C&D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., and Johnson Controls International Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic components market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Motive power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Motive power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Motive power - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: VRLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: FLA batteries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 C&D Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 52: C&D Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: C&D Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: C&D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Exhibit 55: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings
- 11.5 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 58: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 EnerSys
- Exhibit 61: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 62: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: EnerSys - Key news
- Exhibit 64: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 11.7 EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Exide Technologies
- Exhibit 75: Exide Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Exide Technologies - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Exide Technologies - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Exide Technologies - Segment focus
- 11.10 GS Yuasa Corp.
- Exhibit 79: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: GS Yuasa Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 82: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 88: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
