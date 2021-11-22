Deep Cycle Batteries Market size to grow by USD 2.41 Bn | C&D Technologies Inc. and Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing use of golf carts among older population and increased investment in green telecom will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Deep Cycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

VRLA Batteries



FLA Batteries

Application

Stationary



Automotive



Motive Power

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By type, the market witnessed high demand for VRLA batteries from end-users. VRLA batteries offer high performance, maintenance-free, are more resistant to vibrations, and have low fume emissions, which is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, the market grew significantly in APAC in 2020. The region currently holds 53% of the global market share and is expected to dominate in terms of market growth over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for deep cycle batteries in APAC.

Deep Cycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the deep cycle batteries market include C&D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., and Johnson Controls International Plc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The change in the global energy mix is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the economics of fuel cell solutions for material handling equipment may threaten the growth of the market.

Deep Cycle Batteries Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist deep cycle batteries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deep cycle batteries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deep cycle batteries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep cycle batteries market vendors

Deep Cycle Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C&D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., and Johnson Controls International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

