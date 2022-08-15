Deep Dive into the Emerging Trends in Gen Z's Relationships with Financial Services Providers in the United States

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gen Z and Payments: The Next Big Cohort Is Here" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Gen Z and Payments: The Next Big Cohort Is Here" lays out the demographic characteristics of the most diverse generation in U.S. history and provides statistics and analysis of the group's current and future households, income and spending. It provides a deep dive into the emerging trends in Gen Z's relationships with financial services providers as well as their use of, and preference for, specific payment products.

In 10 years, Gen Z will be the largest American generation and as with previous generations, product developers and marketers are tasked with determining which of their current behaviours and preferences reflect their youth and which reflect the unique attributes and characteristics of the cohort.



In the payments space, consumers have typically turned to credit cards as they age and their incomes rise. Millennials, Boomers and Seniors all migrated from debit cards - pay-as-you-go products - to credit. However, Gen Z, much more than Millennials at the same age, appears less willing to abandon debit and short-term buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) instalment loans (with low or zero percent interest rates) as their tools for purchasing and financing purchases.



The youngest adults are raising the bar for payments and financial services providers by demanding more versatile and nimble payment options and are comfortable using fintechs as providers of the products and services they use. Its members are embracing household finances management by debit card transactions as well any card product that offers cryptocurrency as either a reward or that lets them spend crypto in online or in-person transactions.



Gen Z adults have lost financial ground in the past year as real average hourly earnings decreased 3.0% from May 2021 to May 2022. That lost ground will have an ongoing impact on their incomes for the next 10 years. But while Gen Z is not as wealthy now as its members had hoped and are certainly not as wealthy as they will be in their 40s and 50s, they are the standard bearers for the services and products required from financial technology (fintech) firms, as well as traditional financial institutions.



The payment preferences they develop now will inform their choices of products and providers for years to come. Of course those preferences will morph over time, but the selections they make now will have coattails and will inform their future decisions while also swaying the payment choice of older cohorts and becoming the baseline for Gen Alpha (the generation younger than Gen Z).



Key Topics Covered:



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY OF REPORT



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Why the Market Is in Hot Pursuit of Gen Z

Payments Are a Key Product for Building a Relationship with Gen Z

Fintechs, Big Banks and Big Tech All Want Gen Z

Which Gen Z Preferences Reflect Their Youth? Which Ones Their Uniqueness?

Gen Z Adults

Gen Z and Payment Cards

Gen Z Have Relatively Lower Credit Card Usage

Gen Zers Are Somewhat Less Confident About Credit Card Issuers

Gen Z Spends Less than Other Groups When They Use Credit Cards

Gen Z and Credit Card Rewards Programs

Debit Card Ownership

Contactless Payments

Gen Z and Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) Loans

BNPL Market Size

Overall BNPL Usage and Key Cohorts

Post-Boomer Generations Dominate as BNPL Users

Gen Z Are Most Likely to Be Increasing Their Use of BNPL

Platforms for Use of BNPL Services

Characteristics of BNPL Loan Usage

Enter BNPL-Style Loans Through Bank Credit Cards

Digital Wallets

Bank on Your Phone

Gen Z is Increasing its Use of Digital Wallets

P2P Payments

Gen Z and P2P

Payment-to-Merchant (P2M)

Cryptocurrencies

Emergence Tied to Global Recession

Crypto Opportunities for Card Networks and Issuers

Visa

Mastercard

CHAPTER 2: THE GEN Z COHORT

Placing Gen Z Within the Generational Grid

COMPOSITION OF GEN Z

Ethnicity and Racial Composition of Gen Z

Rapidly Changing Demographics

Education

Employment

Gen Z Was Working from Home During the Pandemic

Zoomers Led the Charge Back to the Office

Gen Z Wanted the Office, But (Emphatically) Not the Office Full-Time

Federal Pandemic Relief Programs Gave Gen Z a Cushion

Economy Now Worries Gen Z More than its Core Concern: Climate Change

Pros and Cons of Working Remotely

Digital Drives Everything

Gen Z Using Digital to Create New Ways of Managing Finances

What Gen Z Wants to Learn About Finances

Gender Difference in Financial Approaches

Crowdsourcing Knowledge, Advice and Investments

Which Gen Z Preferences Reflect Youth? Which Reflect Their Uniqueness?

Will Gen Z Transition to Credit Cards?

CHAPTER 3: GEN Z AND FINANCES

Key Concerns

Pandemic Was Massively Disruptive to Gen Z

24% of Gen Z Reported that Pandemic Had a Positive Impact on Their Finances

Federal Pandemic Relief Payments Often Surpassed Income From Low-Wage Jobs

Gen Z Workers Pushed for Higher Wages and Better Relations With Management

and Better Relations With Management Economic Events Have Long Coat-Tails

Past as Prologue - Millennials and the Great Recession

Millennials Will Never Be Able to Make Up Lifetime Earnings Lost Because of the Global Recession

Gen Z Has Tried to Learn Lessons from Millennials - A for Effort

Gen Z Workers Successfully Achieved Higher Wages. In the Short Term

The Devil Is in the Details of Labor Market Composition

Inflation Has Clawed Back All Pandemic Wage Gains and Left Workers Poorer than Before

Federal Student Loan Repayment Freeze Helped Gen Z

Other Sources of Education Financing

Student Loan Debt Repayment Pause Put Money into Pockets and the Economy

Real Estate and Gen Z: Big Dreams Meet Little Money

Gen Z Wants To Be Homeowners

Gen Z's Top Anticipated Obstacles for Buying a Home

Older Adults Think Gen Z Has a Harder Time than Gen X

Gen Z Is Tapping New Sources to Get Their Credit Scores Up

Gen Z Is Focused on Building a Payments History to Boost Their Credit Scores

Timely Payments on Rent and Streaming Services Boost Credit Scores

Gen Z Is Saving for a Down Payment

Gen Z Sees Home Ownership as Essential to Starting a Family and Building Wealth

Gen Z Income

How Gen Z Is Spending Its Money

How Gen Z Is Paying its Bills

Gen Z Rationalizes Spending Money Today Because Tomorrow Is Uncertain

Allocating a Percentage of Discretionary Income to Savings or Investing

REITs Through Crowdsourcing

REITS Could be the Democratization of Higher Yields

CHAPTER 4: GEN Z AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

GEN Z IS PURSUED BY MARKETERS

The Gen Z Population Count

Gen Z and Digital Banking

Gen Z Pays High Monthly Service Fees to Bank

Friends and Family Recommendations Drive Bank Selection

Checking Accounts

INVESTING

20 Million New Investors

Robinhood

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Roots in Global Recession of 2009-2009

Crypto Opportunities for Card Networks and Issuers

Targeting Gen Z and Millennials Cardholders, Card Networks Offer Crypto Rewards to Cardholders

Visa

Mastercard

Models for Crypto-Cards: Credit Cards and Prepaid Debit Cards

Crypto Rewards Credit Cards vs. Crypto Rewards Debit and Prepaid Debit Cards

Cryptocurrency Credit Cards

CHAPTER 5: GEN Z AND PAYMENTS

INTRODUCTION

Why the Market Is in Hot Pursuit of Gen Z

Payments Are a Key Product for Building a Relationship with Gen Z

Fintechs, Big Banks and Big Tech All Want Gen Z

A Word About the Payment System

The Backbone of the Payment System

Real Time Payments Routing is Expensive for Gen Z

Credit Card Networks

GEN Z AND PAYMENT CARDS

Growth of Credit Card Industry

Gen Z Have Relatively Lower Credit Card Usage

Gen Z Spends Less than Other Groups When They Use Credit Cards

Gen Zers Are Less Likely to Prefer Credit Cards for Payments

Gen Zers Are Somewhat Less Confident About Credit Card Providers

Gen Zers Lag Millennials in Awareness/Assessment of Credit Card Benefits

Gen Z Shows its Pragmatism in its Credit Card Rewards Program Selections

Gen Z Is Nonetheless the Fastest Growing Source of Credit Card Originations

Debit Card Ownership

Debit Card Use Increasing Since the Pandemic

GEN Z AND BUY-NOW, PAY-LATER (BNPL) LOANS

BNPL Was Made for a Global Pandemic

Retail Payments Have Become the New Alternative to Marketing Campaigns

BNPL Financing Upstreamed and Downstreamed to Larger/Smaller Purchases

Consumers Demanded BNPLs for Debit Card Sized Transactions

PayPal Credit Responded to Consumers by Offering 0% Interest on $30+ Purchases

Fintech Innovation Capitalized on Greater Consumer Demand for Personalization

Card Products Enhanced Security and Loyalty Programs

Overall BNPL Usage and Key Cohorts

Post-Boomer Generations Dominate as BNPL Users

PayPal Credit Remains Most Used BNPL Loan Provider

Apple Pay Later

Drama in Product Development

Recentness of BNPL Loan Usage

Gen Z Are Most Likely to Be Increasing Their Use of BNPL

BNPL Loans by Amount Borrowed

Platforms for Use of BNPL Services

Characteristics of BNPL Loan Usage

Enter BNPL-Style Loans Through Bank Credit Cards

DIGITAL WALLETS

Standard Bank-on-Your Phone Features

Gen Z Is Increasing its Use of Digital Wallets

Apple Dominates the Phone-Based Digital Wallet Space

Apple Offers Limited BNPL Installment Loans

Amazon Pay

Google Pay

PayPal

GEN Z AND P2P

IRS Interest in P2P Payments

Payment-to-Merchant (P2M)

Contactless

Companies Mentioned

Visa

Mastercard

Apple

Amazon

Google

PayPal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dr0e5

