Deep learning market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global deep learning market size is projected to grow by USD 11113.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region will contribute to 37% of the market growth by 2027%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Market 2023-2027

Global deep learning market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global deep learning market as a part of the application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global application software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies that are engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.

Global deep learning market - Five Forces

The global deep learning market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global deep learning market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global deep learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application, type, and region.

The image recognition segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The need for identifying and removing fake social media accounts is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing demand for image processing from the BFSI sector for a diverse range of applications, such as personalizing communication with customers, staying competitive in a continuously evolving market, and improving productivity is fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global deep learning market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global deep learning market.

North America is projected to contribute 37% of market growth by 2027. The increasing use of deep learning in various industrial applications, such as voice recognition, image recognition, and smartphone assistants is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, governments in the region are increasingly focusing on developing policies to implement deep learning in the industrial sector. This is expected to further foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global deep learning market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing entry of startups is the major growth driver in the market.

With increased funding from global investors, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of startups over recent years. For instance, Atomwise Inc. (Atomwise) and IBM-backed precision medicine startup Pathway Genomics Corp. (Pathway Genomics) offer deep learning platforms for the healthcare industry. Similarly, Comma.ai Inc. (Comma.ai) is another major startup funded to offer deep learning-based solutions for the robotics industry

Increased funding in the field of deep learning has encouraged many startups to apply the technology in various industry verticals. Thus, the increasing number of startups, coupled with the expanding application areas of deep learning, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The increasing number of collaborations among vendors is the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are forming collaborations and partnerships with other market players to expand their product portfolios, enter new markets, and gain access to new distribution networks.

The strategy also helps vendors gain access to the latest technologies and other resources to improve their market shares.

This trend among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of technical expertise is a major challenge in the market.

The deployment of deep learning requires different set of skills when compared to traditional data analysis. It is more complex and requires advanced knowledge of machine learning and programming languages.

However, many organizations across the world lack specialists that are properly skilled in the field of deep learning. Moreover, it is time-consuming for organizations to find well-trained professionals with the right skill sets.

These factors are limiting the implementation of deep learning solutions among organizations, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this deep learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the deep learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the deep learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the deep learning market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors

Deep Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11113.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., Comma.ai Inc., Deep Instinct, DeepMind Technologies Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global deep learning market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global deep learning market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Image recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Image recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Image recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Image recognition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Image recognition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Voice recognition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Voice recognition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Video surveillance and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Video surveillance and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Video surveillance and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Video surveillance and diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Video surveillance and diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Data mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Data mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Data mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Data mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Data mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Atomwise Inc.

Exhibit 125: Atomwise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Atomwise Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Atomwise Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Comma.ai Inc.

Exhibit 128: Comma.ai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Comma.ai Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Comma.ai Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Deep Instinct

Exhibit 131: Deep Instinct - Overview



Exhibit 132: Deep Instinct - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Deep Instinct - Key offerings

12.7 DeepMind Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 134: DeepMind Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: DeepMind Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: DeepMind Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Graphcore Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Graphcore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Graphcore Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Graphcore Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 H2O.ai Inc.

Exhibit 140: H2O.ai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: H2O.ai Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: H2O.ai Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 148: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 157: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 166: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 171: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Sensory Inc.

Exhibit 176: Sensory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Sensory Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Sensory Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations



