Deep Learning Robotics Granted New Patent from U.S. Patent Office for Robotic Learning

CAESAREA, Israel, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Learning Robotics Ltd., a leading technology company focused on robotics and automation solutions, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a new patent, No. US10,571,896.

This robotic learning patent covers methods and components enabling a robot to autonomously improve its own performance by closely analyzing data associated to its previous actions and those of other robots, and is intended to protect Deep Learning Robotics' core technology platform.

"We are very proud to have been granted this new, significant patent," said Deep Learning Robotics CEO, Carlos Benaim. "This achievement underlines the innovation in the work our team is doing, and sets us apart in the field of robotics. Now, our technologies related to robots that learn from humans, and also to robots that learn from themselves, are protected by solid patents. Ultimately, this brings us closer to the reality we envision in which robots learn from humans how to manage certain tasks and constantly improve as they do so, so that humans can do more of the creative, impactful work we do best."

About Deep Learning Robotics, Ltd.

Deep Learning Robotics is a privately-owned technology company providing robotics, computer vision and machine learning technologies to a range of industries. The company has developed a unique vision-based robotic controller that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to enable a robot to learn and replicate tasks by observing humans performing them. The state-of-the-art process, based on Deep Learning Robotics' patented technology, is compatible with any robot and does not require programing or use of special devices.

