"We're excited to open this new store in Richmond," remarked Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD. "Our grand opening is on Friday, August 27th, and we're committed to serving the local community with cannabis products that our customers have found to be helpful and healing."

All Deep Six stores will host a Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on Friday, August 27th to celebrate this grand opening. They will also offer 20% Off and Free Shipping on their website, DeepSixCBD.com on that same day. Customers seeking their full complement of products online will find Delta 8 and CBD-infused brownies, oils, flower, and more.

No Medical Marijuana Prescription? No Problem for THC 8 Users in Midlothian and Bon Air, VA Areas.

CBD, short for "cannabidiol", is a cannabis extract that is popularly used for help with pain, stress, and anxiety without an intoxicating effect. Related to this, Delta 8 THC, or "Delta 8" is a newly-available cannabis extract that can be sold directly to consumers without prescriptions or medical cannabis cards. Users report that it helps them with everything from PTSD to simple relaxation, and that they enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the anxiety spikes that Delta 9 THC cannabis causes.

Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep 6, commented, "Our grand opening on August 27th will allow us to provide Richmond with the finest cannabis-derived products on the market." Purtle reports using THC 8 as an alternative to traditional ADHD treatments such as Ritalin or Adderall. "We only work with verified producers who are able to provide lab-certified products and Certificates of Analysis."

