Deep tech startup MATSUKO & Leading European Telcos develop Holographic Presence

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality, as a simple phone call.

Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms, opening up a range of possible use cases.

BONN, Germany, MADRID, LONDON, PARIS, and KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European telecom operators Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone, together with the deep tech company MATSUKO, have conducted a pilot to make holographic calls as easy and simple as making a straightforward phone call by interconnecting their deployments so that their customers can join a common holographic communication session. The companies are also developing a platform that combine the real and virtual worlds through a mobile connection, using a smartphone camera to generate a 2D video which is then rendered into 3D holograms in the Cloud to be streamed to viewers in an AR/VR/MR environment with a clarity and sharpness never previously possible.

The trial platform uses the attributes of 5G connectivity to overcome some of the challenges in creating realistic 3D imagery which existed until now. Holograms are created using the selfie camera of a smartphone to capture and transmit a real-time three-dimensional holographic image of a person before processing through an advanced 3D rendering engine. It then delivers a 'virtually there' immersive experience and displays it in a virtual environment or overlays it onto a real-world setting, using virtual and mixed reality glasses.

"The objective of initial pilot was to deliver a 'one-to-many' holographic experience...with stunning realism." Tweet this

Having successfully completed the first phase of the collaboration, the parties will continue improving the underlying technology, with a focus on quality of service. The parties are currently examining the potential for broadcast-like delivery, creating the possibility of entire events or presentations to be conducted virtually with stunning realism.

The results have been encouraging, thanks to 5G and cutting-edge technology. Previous network-related issues that impeded the smooth and natural holographic movement of the holograms have been resolved.

Press contact:

Randy Adams

[email protected]

650-228-3168

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, present in 26 countries and a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, with 248 million mobile customers, 26 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers, present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 365 million customers.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, present in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 47 more, with 300m mobile customers and world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT).

About MATSUKO

MATSUKO's Holographic Presence is a software-only solution that allows modelling people into three dimensions and transferring them in real space and in real-time.

SOURCE MATSUKO