Deep Yellow Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 4th

SUBIACO, Western Australia, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by a highly credentialed management team, uranium developer Deep Yellow Limited (OTCQX: DYLLF & ASX: DYL) is executing a bold, dual-pillar growth strategy to develop the Company into a tier-one, multi-project, low cost uranium producer.

The counter-cyclical strategy is focused on organic growth through the development of the Company's existing asset base in Namibia, and inorganic growth through a targeted merger and acquisition program.

Recent Company Highlights

July 2019

Successfully raised $11.3m through a Share Purchase Plan and Placement in July 2019 , placing Deep Yellow in a strong capital position to execute the Company's dual-pillar growth strategy

September 2019

Accelerated activities commenced at the Reptile Project to evaluate project economics with a Pre-Feasibility Study planned to start in the March quarter FY20.

FY2020 budget increased by 30% to $2.75M to support:

Economic and technical studies



Increased exploration drilling budget by 100%)

November 2019

Continued strong growth announced at the Reptile Project, with successful exploration programs delivering an impressive 34% increase in resource growth at the Tumas 1 East deposit.

About Deep Yellow Limited

Led by a proven and experienced management team with an exceptional track record of uranium success, Deep Yellow is focused on becoming a tier-one, low-cost uranium producer by developing a multi-project, global uranium portfolio.

The Company is advancing a bold, counter cyclical, dual-pillar growth strategy. The strategy is focused on organic growth through the development of the Company's existing asset base in Namibia, and inorganic growth through a targeted merger and acquisition program.

The long-term outlook for uranium is extremely positive underpinned by the integral role nuclear power will play in meeting clean energy targets. The expectation is that this will result in a significant shift in demand and higher prices for uranium, with Deep Yellow preparing itself to be in a position to provide a secure and reliable supply of uranium to this growing market.

