Deep Yellow Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 4th
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Dec 02, 2019, 21:22 ET
SUBIACO, Western Australia, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by a highly credentialed management team, uranium developer Deep Yellow Limited (OTCQX: DYLLF & ASX: DYL) is executing a bold, dual-pillar growth strategy to develop the Company into a tier-one, multi-project, low cost uranium producer.
The counter-cyclical strategy is focused on organic growth through the development of the Company's existing asset base in Namibia, and inorganic growth through a targeted merger and acquisition program.
The Company is pleased to announce that John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 4th.
DATE: Wednesday, December 4th
TIME: 10:30 – 11:00AM ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
July 2019
- Successfully raised $11.3m through a Share Purchase Plan and Placement in July 2019, placing Deep Yellow in a strong capital position to execute the Company's dual-pillar growth strategy
September 2019
- Accelerated activities commenced at the Reptile Project to evaluate project economics with a Pre-Feasibility Study planned to start in the March quarter FY20.
- FY2020 budget increased by 30% to $2.75M to support:
- Economic and technical studies
- Increased exploration drilling budget by 100%)
November 2019
- Continued strong growth announced at the Reptile Project, with successful exploration programs delivering an impressive 34% increase in resource growth at the Tumas 1 East deposit.
About Deep Yellow Limited
Led by a proven and experienced management team with an exceptional track record of uranium success, Deep Yellow is focused on becoming a tier-one, low-cost uranium producer by developing a multi-project, global uranium portfolio.
The Company is advancing a bold, counter cyclical, dual-pillar growth strategy. The strategy is focused on organic growth through the development of the Company's existing asset base in Namibia, and inorganic growth through a targeted merger and acquisition program.
The long-term outlook for uranium is extremely positive underpinned by the integral role nuclear power will play in meeting clean energy targets. The expectation is that this will result in a significant shift in demand and higher prices for uranium, with Deep Yellow preparing itself to be in a position to provide a secure and reliable supply of uranium to this growing market.
For further information, contact:
John Borshoff
Phone: +61 8 9286 6999
Managing Director/CEO
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
For further information on the Company and its projects, please visit the website at: www.deepyellow.com.au
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
