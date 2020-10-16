Deep Yellow Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 22nd

SUBIACO, Western Australia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Yellow Limited (OTCQX: DYLLF & ASX: DYL), based in Subiaco, Western Australia, focused on uranium exploration and development, today announced that John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 22nd.

DATE: Thursday, October 22nd

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Successful completion of the Tumas Scoping Study resulted in upgrading key objectives (outlined below), which will provide clear guidelines as the threshold measures for determining success of the Tumas Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS):

Potential life-of-mine greater than 20 years.



Cash costs of sub US$30 /lb U 3 O 8.

Capital requirements of US$115M to US$130M per 1Mlb U 3 O 8 per annum design capacity.

Minimum internal rate of return (IRR) of 20%.

Positive results from Scoping Study led to immediate commencement of Tumas PFS.

Tumas PFS progressing well with positive results being achieved and announced, completion expected end CY2020.

Ongoing M&A evaluation for sector consolidation.

Uranium price beginning to show early signs of recovery

About Deep Yellow Limited

Led by a proven and experienced management team with an exceptional track record of uranium success, Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL) is focused on becoming a tier-one, low-cost uranium producer by establishing a multi-project, globally diversified uranium portfolio.

The Company is advancing a bold, counter cyclical, dual-pillar growth strategy. The strategy is focused on organic growth through the development of the Company's existing asset base in Namibia, and inorganic growth through a targeted merger and acquisition program.

The long-term outlook for uranium is extremely positive underpinned by the integral role nuclear power will need to play in meeting clean energy targets. Aside from growth already forecasted to meet electricity demand in regions such as Asia, Middle East and Eastern Europe, the expectation is that additional nuclear demand will be driven by the requirement to counter growing greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in higher prices for uranium.

Deep Yellow is preparing itself to be in a position to provide a secure and reliable supply of uranium to this growing market.

