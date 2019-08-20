Deepak Chopra and Friends Announce Global Grassroots Movement for Mental Wellbeing and Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Chopra, a world leader in meditation, spirituality and integrative medicine, is announcing a GoFundMe campaign to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental wellbeing through a global movement called "NeverAlone". The first milestone in this movement is a public awareness film called "The Offering. Chopra and his team aim to raise $200K to continue production on the film which follows Gabriella Wright, playing the role of a mother who comes home from work and finds her 16-year-old son hanging in his room. But what comes next is everything: Gabriella seeks to understand what was going on in her son's mind. She meets with Deepak Chopra and asks all the most difficult questions to understand how such a tragedy could have transpired – could it have been prevented? What went wrong and when? And now what to do with her grief?

The mission of the film is to engage the community in the "NeverAlone" movement via a global platform to provide people access to curated and reliable content, service and support in their local communities and a platform for connectivity to at-risk individuals in order to identify and treat those in emotional distress, and provide a support system through friends, family and social networks. The movement will provide tools for young adults and others that will promote dialogue within their communities and bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental and emotional wellbeing. By bringing together a coalition of mental health non-profits and initiatives to communities across the globe, the "NeverAlone" movement will provide support for people affected by mental distress worldwide creating an extended family and support group.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) suicide rates have increased by 60% in the last 45 years. Suicide is now among the three leading causes of death among those aged 15-44 (male and female), and suicide rates among young people have been increasing to the extent that they are now the group at highest risk in a third of all countries.

''Suicide is the second most common cause of death among young people and remains the biggest taboo of America," said Deepak Chopra. "This is the biggest tragedy of humankind, and if it's not addressed, it is a testimony to our collective insanity. Let's change the world, let's make it more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful."

"The Offering" and NeverAlone movement aims to support ambassadors in communities who can champion grass root initiatives and be the voice for young adults and others, and provide content/resources with information on warning signs, conversation starters, and tips on how to sustain a conversation around mental wellness.

About "NeverAlone"

NeverAlone is a global platform that will provide access to curated and reliable content, service and support to local communities and platform for connectivity at-risk individuals to in order to provide early identification and treatment to those in emotional distress. The movement will provide tools to promote dialogue communities to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental and emotional wellbeing. The platform will also integrate and link to existing local initiatives and movements to ensure that everyone has access to information and support in a reliable and timely manner.

About "The Offering"

The film will inspire change for everyone who sees it and that this can create a ripple effect for changing, presenting staggering data and bringing the realization that suicide can happen around us in the most unexpected ways. This perspective has the power to positively affect viewers, offering reminders to be attentive to family members, friends, co-workers, and strangers. When we develop more compassion, we are more present in life. We realize how precious life is, we become more grateful. The film will open the door to our minds, but also our sense of responsibility, and the insight that we are all connected and can contribute to our collective wellbeing as a beacons of love and compassion.



Funds to produce this movement will be collected and administered by GoFundMe.org, a U.S. public charity, and all donations are subject to its variance power. Donations are tax-deductible.





