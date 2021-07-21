Deepak Chopra and The Chopra Foundation Launches 'Meta AI Summit' to Explore The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Humanity

LAKE NONA, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Chopra, M.D., Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, and Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, today announced the launch of the META AI SUMMIT, a new annual event he created with Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation, and Sharad Devarajan, Adjunct Professor of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence at Columbia Business School.

The one-day virtual summit will be held this Wednesday on July 21st, 2021 from 11am EST to 4pm EST, and be accessible for free to global audiences by The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism.

Commenting on the summit, Deepak Chopra, said, "Artificial intelligence could set us free, but our future evolution depends on developing a technology of consciousness. I am honored by the wonderful speakers who are participating in our first Meta AI Summit to engage on some of the biggest questions facing humanity as we develop these technologies."

Meta AI will explore how artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies will shape humanity and society in the decade ahead with an emphasis on its implications in healthcare and wellness.

With billions being invested into AI and biotech companies, we are witnessing the birth of a new revolution in technological and biological innovation. The Summit will explore and debate the ethical frameworks that countries, leaders, companies and startups should explore around AI and how can we create a shared new vision of the future.

Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation, commented, "Transformative AI technologies will enable us to transform physical, mental, social and planetary wellbeing. With the advances in artificial intelligence we have the unique opportunity to leverage it for social good and transform our communities. Our goal with MetaAI Summit is to raise the public awareness and education of artificial intelligence to enable peak living."

Sharad Devarajan added, "Advances in artificial intelligence and biotech may soon create the most disruptive time in human history. Our goal with the MetaAI Summit, is to help bring awareness, debate and understanding around both the possibilities and the dangers these breakthrough technologies will unlock for the world and for ourselves."

Summit themes and sessions will include:

Reimagining the Future of Humanity

AI and Mental Health

The Global AI Race

Policy & Ethics for AI and Biotech

The Future of Therapeutics With Digital AI

Virtual Beings for Healthcare and Education

Participants can register for access to the summit at https://metaaisummit.org/

About The Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects. www.choprafoundation.org

