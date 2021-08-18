Deepen AI Expands Autonomous Systems Calibration Tool to Cover Five New Sensor Modes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepen AI, a world leader in computer vision tools for autonomous systems, today announced key new additions to their calibration tool - Deepen Calibrate.



Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations.

User can also input measured values Calculate intrinsic & extrinsic calibration parameters

Among extrinsic calibrations, Deepen Calibrate currently supports:

LiDAR to Camera - Checkerboard based calibration

Checkerboard based calibration Vehicle to Camera - Checkerboard, fiducial markers, accurate and external reference camera

Checkerboard, fiducial markers, accurate and external reference camera LiDAR to Vehicle - Plane board based calibration

Plane board based calibration Stereo Camera - Checkerboard based calibration

Checkerboard based calibration Non-overlapping Camera - Checkerboard and external reference camera

More calibration types are being added regularly, with three new types of calibrations scheduled to be added before the end of the year.

"Companies with safety-critical multi-sensor systems recalibrate their systems infrequently due to the complexity and lack of expert individuals that can perform complex calibrations. Now with Deepen Calibrate, companies can bring down calibration time by almost 90% while ensuring accuracy." - Cheuksan Wang, Co-Founder & CTO, Deepen AI

Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also making a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.

Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.

"We have always put safety first in all we do. Our calibration suite is a critical area to help make the world safer & more productive inline with our mission," Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO, Deepen AI.

Key features of Deepen Calibrate include:

Sophisticated algorithms optimized for accuracy

Calculate intrinsic & extrinsic calibration parameters

Visualizations for debugging calibration mistakes

Export calibration results

Deepen Calibrate extends the company's suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate. Deepen Calibrate is available to customers starting today.

Start your calibration journey now . For more information, visit https://calibrate.deepen.ai/

About Deepen

Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.

Contacts

Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

+1 (650) 560 -7130

SOURCE Deepen AI