DeepIntent Announces Key New Hires and Executive Promotions

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology company, DeepIntent, continues to expand its New York City and India headquarters with several new hires and promotions. The company is projected to fill 16 new roles in Q3 across the sales, ad operations, strategy, engineering, and data science teams. Louis Blaut has joined the company as Vice President, Ad Operations, and Ian Bain, as Director of Publisher Accounts. Anton Yazovskiy has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Sourabh Gandhe to Vice President, Engineering.

Anton Yazovskiy has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. He was formerly Vice President of Engineering. In his new role, Anton will continue to operate out of the New York office, and will be responsible for leading the growth of DeepIntent's global Engineering Team. Prior to joining DeepIntent he held the position of Director of Engineering at Lineate.

Sourabh Gandhe has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering, operating out of the India office. He formerly held the position of Director of Engineering. Prior to joining the company, he led Engineering Teams at Trendrr, Twitter, Mezi, and Pubmatic.

Louis Blaut joins DeepIntent as Vice President of Ad Operations. In this role, he will be leading the Campaign, Account and Analytics Teams. Previously, he held the title of Vice President of Ad Operations at Madison Logic, focusing on B2B advertising. Other notable positions include National Director of Digital Operations at YP (formerly Yellow Pages) and Director of Integrated Media at 360i (formerly Dentsu).

Ian Bain has been appointed Director of Publisher Accounts where he will focus on building the company's Healthcare Marketplace through the addition of premium healthcare publishers. Prior to joining DeepIntent, Bain worked at MediaMath as Senior Manager of Data Partnerships where he oversaw strategic publisher and supply partnerships.

"DeepIntent has reached a point of hypergrowth, which is a strong testament to our company's vision and ability to execute," said Chris Paquette, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DeepIntent. "The most rewarding experience along this journey has been watching our once small, two-person team develop into a world-class technology company. The secret weapon to our success is our people, and our newest members will continue to help us define the future of healthcare marketing."

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is a marketing technology company founded by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists on the principle that digital media can influence positive health outcomes.

The company helps healthcare brands and publishers deliver timely digital ads to clinically-relevant patients and professionals in a privacy-complaint way, so health and treatment decisions are made based on the latest, most pertinent information.

DeepIntent's efforts are underpinned by MarketMatch™, its bespoke healthcare technology platform that connects advertisers, publishers, and data providers to operate the first unified, collaborative digital healthcare marketplace. MarketMatch's built-in identity solution matches digital IDs with clinical, behavioral, and first-party publisher data in real-time so marketers and publishers can qualify campaign-specific audiences and serve relevant, informative ads.

DeepIntent works with over 20 major pharmaceutical companies and dozens of media agencies to advertise more than 200 healthcare brands. DeepIntent's employee count has quadrupled across its New York, California, and India offices since 2017, and the company received industry recognition for outstanding healthcare innovation in 2019. For more information, visit deepintent.com.

