DeepMap Announces DeepMap HDR for Auto OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers; Validates and Improves Crowd-Sourced Map Data for High-Performance Hands-Free Driving

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced DeepMap HDR™ (High-Definition Reference), a service for companies who are building hands-free Level 2+ driving systems using crowd-sourced maps.

Complementing existing perception-based Level 2+ autonomy platforms, DeepMap HDR registers and aligns myriad crowd-sourced perception outputs to generate and update live, high-fidelity maps with absolute accuracy and better relative accuracy.

James Wu, DeepMap Co-Founder and CEO, said, "DeepMap HDR solves a critical piece of the puzzle for companies seeking to validate and improve crowd-sourced mapping data. We developed this service to enable our customers to offer safe, reliable, and high-performance hands-free driving, while expanding the Operational Design Domain (ODD) of next-generation consumer vehicles."

The announcement was made on the opening day of the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), where DeepMap Co-Founder and CTO Mark Wheeler is presenting on "Future-Proof Mapping for Level 2+ Autonomy and Beyond." The on-demand session (A21158) will be available on the GTC website on October 5 at 9am PDT, following NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's keynote.

"Automotive OEMs are focusing their efforts to automate driving tasks as they compete with Tesla and other innovators," said Hermann Kaess, former Robert Bosch GMBH executive and DeepMap advisor. "With DeepMap HDR, companies can turbocharge the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of their crowd-sourced mapping initiatives while simultaneously increasing ODD, safety, and reliability."

"Level 2+ is the new ADAS and is on every automotive OEM's roadmap. At least 15 OEMs either started producing or are planning to come up with Level 2+ ADAS systems this year and next year," said Phil Magney, Founder and President of VSI Labs. "It is critical for them to be able to combine the accessibility, scalability, and high bandwidth of crowd-sourced data with the higher-fidelity accuracy, safety, and reliability of ground truth to build production-quality systems."

DeepMap HDR is an important milestone in DeepMap's vision to deliver global high-fidelity maps and services for all levels of autonomy. To learn more about DeepMap HDR, as well as DeepMap's future-proof Level 2+ through Level 4 offerings, please email [email protected].

About DeepMap

DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition (HD) mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. DeepMap was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GSR Ventures, Generation, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

Media contact:

Calisa Cole

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepMap

Related Links

www.deepmap.ai

