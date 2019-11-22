DeepMap Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of high-definition mapping solutions for autonomous driving, has been featured in a Harvard Business School case study published by Harvard Business Review.

The case study is titled "DeepMap: Charting the Road Ahead for Autonomous Vehicles." It is authored by Shane Greenstein and Nicole Tempest Keller and presents an "examination of the strategic and operating challenges that DeepMap faces in developing HD mapping software for the nascent autonomous vehicle market."