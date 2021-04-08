DeepMap Named to 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

Sanwal continued: "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC, or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers, and customers."



"We are honored to be named to CB Insights' AI 100 List as one of only seven companies in the transportation sector," said James Wu, DeepMap Co-Founder and CEO. "My co-founder Mark Wheeler and I launched DeepMap in April 2016. From the beginning, our vision has been to offer a global map engine-as-a-service for a full range of autonomous driving, from hands off, to eyes off, to mind off."



"Top automakers, suppliers, and tech companies are partnering with DeepMap because we enable them with an innovative, scalable, and affordable solution for Level 2+ through Level 5 driving," continued Wu. "Today, we are the leading independent high-definition mapping company in the world, and we are just getting started."



Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.



DeepMap recently announced DeepMap HDR™ (High-Definition Reference), a service for companies who are building hands-free Level 2+ driving systems using crowd-sourced maps. Complementing existing perception-based autonomy platforms, DeepMap HDR registers and aligns myriad crowd-sourced perception outputs to generate and update live, high-fidelity maps with absolute accuracy and better relative accuracy. DeepMap HDR solves a critical piece of the puzzle for companies seeking to validate and improve crowd-sourced mapping data. It enables DeepMap customers to offer safe, reliable, and comfortable high-performance hands-free driving, while expanding the operational design domain (ODD) of next-generation consumer vehicles.



Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:



- Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.



- 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.



- Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel, and five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan, Denmark, Czech Republic, France, Poland, Germany, and South Korea.



About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .



About DeepMap

DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition (HD) mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. DeepMap was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GSR Ventures, Generation, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai .



Contact:

CB Insights

[email protected]



Calisa Cole

DeepMap

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepMap, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.deepmap.ai

