DeepMap's Wei Luo Recognized as a "Woman of Influence" by Silicon Valley Business Journal

James Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepMap, said: "Wei is an outstanding leader in the field of autonomous driving. She has earned the respect of her colleagues through her combination of deep domain knowledge and empathy, energy, and efficiency. She serves as a daily role model to the women and men of DeepMap as well as to her family."

In a profile about Luo, the Silicon Valley Business Journal wrote:

"Wei Luo leads product and operations along with product planning strategy at Palo Alto-based DeepMap, which creates mapping and localization technology for autonomous vehicles. She's given talks and participated in panel discussions on autonomous vehicles and mapping throughout her career, and she's worked on projects for clients including the World Bank and National Geographic."

"Wei Luo sees every place and person as being 'connected geospatially in profound ways'. That's evident in the career path she's created, studying and gathering expertise in geospatial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, and enterprise cloud. Since she first saw 3D digital maps in college, she's been looking for new ways to map the connections between things."

Prior to DeepMap, Luo was at Google for nine years, where she led product and engineering efforts for Google Earth, Google Maps, Geo Enterprise, Location Intelligence, and more. Luo has a PhD from UC Berkeley in GIS and Remote Sensing, and a dual BS degree in Economics and Urban and Environmental Planning from Peking University.

DeepMap's mission is to accelerate safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. DeepMap was founded in 2016 and is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GSR Ventures, and others. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai .

