DeepTrading.ai Launches, Making AI-Driven Investment Modeling Available to All Investors

BAYONNE, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepTrading.ai has launched its business with the goal of providing investors of all kinds with artificial intelligence AI-driven products such as stock price prediction models. Utilizing sophisticated deep learning algorithms, DeepTrading.ai offers daily, weekly, and monthly price predictions. Even as far as three months, and one year out, the company's algorithms can predict performance information for a selection of at least 250 stocks, with more stocks added soon. The technology is hosted on a multimillion-dollar cloud infrastructure that trains the AI models on a daily basis.

"We are a small, closely-knit team of Wall Street professionals who saw an opportunity," said CEO Nektarios Kalogridis. "Our mission is to level the playing field for the next generation of trading. Why should investment houses and hedge funds be able to time the market because they have access to algorithms and sophisticated models? Our AI models use advanced deep neural networks that make complex time-series predictions. This approach allows the model to pick up on patterns and trends not generally evident to investors."

The DeepTrading.ai model improves accuracy and removes the need for investors to do time consuming analytical work. Kalogridis added, "Best of all, we will customize your DeepTrading iteration and create projection models to reflect your investment preferences. We have the tools to help you do it." Indeed, the company's Deep Index is the daily predicted price of the Dow Industrial Average. This is free for anyone to view. Investors get access to a preview of the method and the opportunity to review historic model performance.

Nektarios is an AI thought leader and technology professional with more than twenty years of experience on Wall Street. He delivered highly complex AI driven trading systems and applications for major Investment Banks. In this new venture, he shares unparalleled Deep Learning expertise and insight into the process of planning and growing investments.

DeepTrading.ai offers different levels of subscription plans: Basic, Advanced and Enterprise.

