Deer Valley Partners with Mossy Oak to Create the First-Ever Nativ Living Manufactured Home

GUIN, Ala., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of buzzing smartphones and endless emails, outdoor enthusiasts know that there's nothing like spending time in nature to take a break from the daily grind. That's why Deer Valley has partnered with Mossy Oak's Nativ Living Series to help bring the beauty of nature indoors through the creation of the "Robin's Nest": a three bedroom, two bath manufactured home for those whose passion for the outdoors inspires them to bring those elements inside.

Deer Valley Homebuilders partners with Mossy Oak to bring you the Nativ Living Series of homes!

"Deer Valley's affordable, high quality homes and commitment to environmentally-friendly construction practices makes a partnership with Mossy Oak a natural fit," says Ronnie "Cuz" Strickland, Senior VP at Mossy Oak.

The Robin's Nest is a 1,920 square foot, first-of-its-kind prefab home which combines Mossy Oak's signature nature-focused designs with Deer Valley's top-of-the-line construction, ensuring that homes are built using the highest quality construction materials in a climate-controlled factory facility.

"We're proud to partner with Mossy Oak to create an ideal home for any sportsperson, whether you're looking for the perfect family retreat or a new deer camp headquarters," says Joey Aycock, Director of Sales at Deer Valley Homebuilders.

Because your home should be every bit as enjoyable as a day spent in the woods.

For more information, pricing and photos visit: Deer Valley - Mossy Oak Nativ Living .

Stay tuned for the construction of three variations of the Robin's Nest, coming soon!

WL-MOIL-7206 - "Robin's Nest Outdoor Closet"

WL-MONL-7206B - "Robin's Nest Man Cave"

WL-MONL-8037 - "Robin's Nest 4 Bedroom"

Deer Valley Homebuilders

Deer Valley Homebuilders is the number one source for quality manufactured homes that are heavy-built to last a lifetime. For more information visit Deer Valley Homebuilders .

Mossy Oak Nativ Living

Mossy Oak Nativ Living is for those who are drawn to the beauty of nature and whose passion for the outdoors inspires them to bring those elements into their home. Using textures, colors, elements and designs inspired by nature, Mossy Oak Nativ Living offers a variety of products to complement any cabin, home or lodge.

CONTACT: Steven Townsend, (949) 637-1035, steven@manufacturedhomes.com

