Deere & Company Raises Dividend 17 Percent

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable ­­­­November 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional ­­­­15 cents per share over the previous level – an increase of approximately ­­17 percent.

"The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our new strategy and operating model," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "It also shows our confidence in the company's future direction."

