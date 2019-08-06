Defcon Products, LLC. Announces Successful Result from UL10C Positive Pressure Fire Test

FITCHBURG, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock® / SaberLock™ lockdown device announced today that its lockdown device was tested by an internationally recognized, independent testing laboratory and has successfully passed the following test standards:

UL 10c – Standard for Positive Pressure Fire Tests of Door Assemblies (UL 10c).

CAN/ULC S104 – Standard Method for Fire Tests of Door Assemblies (ULC S104).

TeacherLock is protecting students and teachers one door at a time.

Salvatore Emma, VP Operations commented: "We are pleased to announce that the test assembly was evaluated for a 20 minute fire-resistance rating with hose stream on July 19, 2019. The TeacherLock/SaberLock device has met the requirements of UL 10c and CAN/ULC S104 for a 20 minute fire-resistance rating with hose stream."

This test is designed to verify that devices attached to fire doors will not degrade the fire integrity rating of the door assembly.

Defcon Products, developed TeacherLock from the results of hundreds of interviews with teachers and first responders. "Teachers are our first responders, yet they are not adequately trained for high stress situations such as an active shooter event" added Mr. Emma. "When the time comes to quickly lock down, a teacher can become easily confused and disoriented, losing fine motor skills. Unlike a traditional keyed lock set, the TeacherLock key works very well under stress. Egress is intuitive, requiring no special training and exit is conspicuous and fast."

