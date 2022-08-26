DeFeet Grows EVO Mont Ventoux Lineup with Match My Kit

HILDEBRAN, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFeet has announced Match My Kit™, a new product featuring the pro-level EVO Mont Ventoux socks printed in-house in an array of solid colors using the company's proprietary technology. These socks are made to order and printed in-house, one pair at a time. With the Sub360 printer, DeFeet has the unique ability to color match current trends, giving cyclists what they need to coordinate from head to toe.

Match My Kit™ brings DeFeet's top tier EVO Mont Ventoux to the front of the pack in sublimated socks. "The EVO Mont Ventoux is unlike any sock on the market, which is evident from the moment you put one over your foot," said Scott Duncan, product developer at DeFeet. "The way the sock is knit allows the ink to absorb in a very full-flavored, beautiful way. There's just nothing else like it anywhere in the world."

The specialized construction of the Evo Mont Ventoux 360° vent grid knit with performance yarn results in a light, compressive, moisture-wicking sock; ink and printing technology add the color and finish. Retailing for $24.99, the Evo Mont Ventoux Match My Kit™ is available in flavors such as Ginger, Rhubarb, Mint, Kale, and Muscadine. Match My Kit™ is sure to tantalize as it pedals its way toward sock history.

DeFeet had been pursuing sock printing technology for years, deciding to invest in machinery and software applications during the Covid 19 shutdown. "Making large investments during uncertain times is never easy," said Shane Cooper, DeFeet Founder and Chief Sockologist. "What we see is tremendous demand for customized products at lower minimums."

In response to that demand, DeFeet launched Print My Sock™ one year ago as cycling's first and only program that allows customers the ability to create as few as one pair of custom socks they design on their own using DeFeet's digital sock customizer. "Print My Sock™ takes fully customized to the absolute minimum, one pair at a time," said Cooper. "Match My Kit™ now leverages the same technology to simplify modern kit matching with socks into a one-click process."

"Print My Sock™ gives customers total control of their own design," said Rob Dickerson, VP of Sales at DeFeet. "Match My Kit™ gives them the EVO Mont Ventoux in easy-to-choose printed colorways that blend seamlessly with their riding outfits."

Match My Kit™ is available starting August 26, 2022: www.defeet.com/products/sub360-evo-mont-ventoux-6-match-my-kit.

Print My Sock™ is available directly from DeFeet at https://defeet.com/pages/printmysock.

For more information, contact Shane Cooper at [email protected].

