DefenAge® Celebrates Five Years Of Younger #NewSkin

Progenitor Biologics®, LLC, celebrates the 5th anniversary of its venerated, scientifically-backed, clinically-proven skin care line, DefenAge® New Skin .

"Impressive milestones were achieved during the last 5 years; DefenAge truly excels in all aspects of its business. Starting out as a brand of an anti aging cream , DefenAge evolved into an extended revolutionary portfolio of anti aging skin care," – says Nikolay Turovets, the Company's CEO.

Since its inception, DefenAge has changed the skin care industry with its breakthrough defensin-technology, making younger, new skin a reality with topical application alone. "Defensin-molecules are a new era in skin rejuvenation ; they signal our body to create new skin by activating the dormant reserve of "fresh" cells in the body," – says Gregory Keller, MD, Chairman of DefenAge's Medical Advisory Board.

Fifteen clinical studies have documented both impressive product performance and safety profiles. The multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled comprehensive study on defensins was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Drugs in Dermatology and has raised the bar of standards for the testing of anti-aging skin care products (Taub et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018, 17(4):426-441). "DefenAge enables a remarkable and visible improvement of aging skin on a global scale without irritation or sun sensitivity,"– says Amy Forman Taub, MD, Dermatologist and Principal Investigator of the largest clinical study on defensins.

The innovation, transparency and flawless quality of DefenAge's products made DefenAge a multi-beauty award winner, including two NewBeauty Beauty Choice Awards in 2019 and 2020, a 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Award and a Non-Surgical Innovator Award presented by The Aesthetic Channel and Dermatology Times. "DefenAge is an outstanding provider of innovative dermatologist recommended skin care products,"– says Vivian Bucay, MD, Dermatologist and co-investigator at the defensin clinical study.

The comprehensive IP portfolio covers the use of defensins for anti aging skin rejuvenation and addresses melasma and hair growth. The master defensin anti aging patent has been granted by EU in 2019, and USA's application is patent pending.

DefenAge is an omni-channel brand, available in retail and e-commerce. In retail, products are offered in more than 1,500 aesthetic medical offices, med spas and dermatologist-driven skin care boutiques across the US. Online products are available at defenage.com . 92% of consumers said they will buy DefenAge again.

In celebration of its 5 year anniversary, DefenAge introduced the limited edition LUXE KIT , an advanced technology-driven skin care collection that includes the brand's signature Clinical Power Trio, award-winning eye cream and 2 complimentary gifts, their facial cleanser and a luxurious 100% silk pillowcase.

DefenAge New Skin is a technology-driven, evidence-based skin care line. Brand-exclusive defensin-molecules are designed to wake up dormant cells in the body to create brand-new, healthy, skin cells. All DefenAge products comply with the Clean Beauty category and are not tested on animals.

