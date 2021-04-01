DefenAge Upgrades Its Core Skincare Trio and Launches It as a Mother's Day Special

MEGA size 8-in-1 BioSerum - DefenAge's most potent youthful aging product, with the highest concentration of its exclusive, proprietary technology, Age-Repair Defensins®, 5 times more than any other product.

– luxurious moisturizer to balance the skin's barrier. 2-Minute Reveal Masque – gentle exfoliator to unveil the glow of the new skin.

The Trio is DefenAge's core skincare regimen, widely recommended by dermatologists to address signs of skin exhaustion and aging on a global scale. In 2014, two doctors studying regenerative medicine and cell biology discovered the properties in anti-aging from defensins, molecules that naturally awaken dormant skin cells and spark a wound-healing response to create new skin. This research led to the idea of a visionary strategy for anti-aging, and the eventual creation of DefenAge.

"The Clinical Power Trio is the most studied product in the DefenAge range, including the largest multi-center clinical study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology in 2018 (A. Taub, MD, V. Bucay, MD, G. Keller, MD et al. 17(4): p. 426-441). The study design and the results of the product's performance exceeded industry standards and put DefenAge alongside top-tier medical-grade anti-aging skincare lines. DefenAge had become a well-respected, professional clinical line and earned a collection of wide-spread awards in the industry," – said Nikolay Turovets, DefenAge's CEO.

The Clinical Power Trio+ is available on www.defenage.com starting today and is launched as a special Mother's Day promotion at the price of a standard size Clinical Power Trio ($285 with a free account). You get 50% more 8-in-1 BioSerum for the same price! After May 10th, the Clinical Power Trio+ will retail for $318 (with a free account).

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

