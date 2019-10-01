Defense™ by X-Doria Launches Fast Charging Dual Qi Charger made with Luxury Leather and Metal

Defense Duo allows you to charge in portrait or landscape orientations, so you can watch movies or FaceTime while charging. A soft, white LED indicates charge status; light brightness is perfectly tuned to not overpower at night. A space saving charging station that charges up to 3 devices at once is an ideal office or home solution. Vertical stand for your phone, horizontal pad for your AirPods or Galaxy Buds, and an integrated USB port in the back for that third device that is not Qi enabled, such as Apple Watch, provides the ultimate solution for staying charged.

Perfect for on a desk or beside a bed; Duo leaves a slim footprint, making it the perfect place to charge and store the devices you carry every day.

About Defense™ by X-Doria:

A Strong Sense of Style

Based in Santa Monica, California, Defense designs products that deliver the maximum protection for devices, while maintaining a stylish & sleek exterior worthy of outfitting the hardware it accessorizes. We continue to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, materials and design to deliver industry-leading products that our customers are proud of owning.

Our focused approach allows us to keep up with rapidly changing trends and respond with first-to-market stylish & protective products. Our focus, both as a brand and a team, is to provide functional solutions in a stylishly designed package to provide the best-in-class products consumers need and desire. Defense™'s design team believes and delivers on the idea that mobile accessories should look and feel as good as the products they protect.

Learn more about Defense™ at www.defensebrand.com

