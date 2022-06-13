Defense Health Agency Selects ICF for $30 Million Contract

Company's Work Will Help Ensure the Mental Health and Readiness of U.S. Troops

FAIRFAX, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Defense Health Agency (DHA) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a $30 million recompete contract to provide research and operational support to help execute the agency's critical military mental health research agenda. The contract has a term of 55 months, including a seven-month base and four one-year options.

ICF will provide expertise in psychological health research, data analytics, implementation science and DOD operations to support DHA's Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE). ICF will support PHCoE's mission of improving the lives of our nation's service members, veterans and their families by advancing excellence in military psychological healthcare research.

ICF's research support will be instrumental in maintaining DOD's mental health-related policies, tracking prevalence and surveillance, ensuring the Military Health System's (MHS) ongoing understanding of the mental health conditions of most interest to the military, and providing research adoption support to mental health professionals throughout the MHS.

"ICF has supported PHCoE since 2016, helping ensure the medical readiness of our nation's service men and women," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are honored to continue this critical work of delivering increased readiness, better mental health and better mental healthcare at a lower cost to ensure DOD is equipped and ready to meet the mental health demands of the U.S. military, veterans and their family members."

ICF delivers targeted health services and solutions that improve outcomes for all populations. The company's domain and scientific expertise combined with leading-edge technology solutions help clients address their greatest challenges and focus on core health missions.

Read more about ICF's federal health services and how the company is supporting DHA's mission.

